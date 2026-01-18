Evan Ferguson back in injury woe as Troy Parrott steps back into the spotlight

Another hectic weekend of Irish football delivered goals in abundance, late drama and injuries shaping narratives. In the midst of the uncertainty of the January transfer window, many Irish players are striving to establish themselves in first-team football – or earn moves to bigger and better things – all with an eye on working their way into Heimir Hallgrímsson’s plans ahead of the World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic in March.

Starting on a down note, Evan Ferguson picked up a back injury against Sassuolo last weekend, an issue that ruled him out of both Roma’s midweek fixture and their weekend league meeting with Torino. While the injury is not believed to be serious, the timing was far from ideal. With Ferguson sidelined, Roma handed a start to Donyell Malen, the January arrival from Aston Villa, who marked the occasion with a composed and eye-catching goal. It adds another layer of pressure for the Meath man as he prepares to return, and perhaps introduces more uncertainty around his immediate future than had previously been anticipated.

Troy Parrott stole the spotlight once more, producing a hat-trick and an assist as AZ Alkmaar swept Ajax aside 6-0 in the Dutch Cup. He was, however, brought back down to earth on Saturday evening when Anselmo García MacNulty emerged as the decisive Irish figure, scoring a magnificent header as PEC Zwolle claimed a shock 3-1 victory over AZ.

Zwolle have endured a challenging campaign and currently sit 11th in the Eredivisie, yet this was a statement result and a standout moment for García MacNulty. With Ireland selection for March on the horizon, the remainder of the month could prove pivotal for the defender, who may need a move to a more competitive team or league if he is to force his way into Hallgrímsson’s squad.

Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho has a shot saved by Caoimhín Kelleher during Saturday's Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

It was a mixed week from an Irish perspective as Premier League action resumed following the FA Cup. Saturday proved a difficult afternoon for Keith Andrews’ Brentford, who were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Caoimhín Kelleher endured a moment to forget when a miscontrol allowed Liam Delap in behind, leading to a foul that resulted in Cole Palmer doubling Chelsea’s advantage from the penalty spot.

There was more positive news elsewhere, as Séamus Coleman returned to Everton’s match day squad for the first time since late November for their 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday. Although Coleman did not feature, it’ll be welcome news for Irish supporters, as is Robbie Brady being back in training at Preston. Jake O’Brien was among Everton’s standout performers, excelling as a left-sided centre back. He kept a clean sheet, looked assured in possession, had a fine headed goal controversially ruled out and produced a crucial goal-line block to deny Morgan Rogers.

It was a quieter weekend than usual in the Championship, with injury concerns dominating the Irish narrative as both Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby missed their respective fixtures through injury. There was, however, a welcome Irish focus in the early Saturday kick-off at Portman Road, where Ipswich Town enjoyed a 3-0 win against Blackburn Rovers.

Jack Taylor delivered a strong all-round performance for the hosts, capped by a long-overdue goal. Sammie Szmodics also made his mark off the bench, scoring his first league goal of the campaign and his first at Portman Road.

Sammie Szmodics after Ipswich Town's win over Blackburn Rovers. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

Gavin Bazunu also made his return to the Championship on Saturday having endured a difficult spell at Southampton this season. The 23-year-old made his debut for Stoke City in a 0-0 draw at home against QPR, keeping a clean sheet and clocking up valuable minutes in a largely composed outing.

Bosun Lawal also featured for Stoke and continued to underline his status as one of the most versatile players in Irish football. Deployed once again at left-back, Lawal was tidy and effective, even if many Irish supporters would prefer to see him operating in midfield. With Aaron Cresswell nearing a return from injury, a move back to his more natural role could soon follow.

And in the Scottish Cup, Johnny Kenny got himself back on the scoresheet for Celtic, netting the opening goal in the Hoops’ 2-0 victory over Auchinleck Talbot.

Player of the Week: David McGoldrick (Barnsley)

David McGoldrick once again turned back the clock with a performance of real quality. At 38, he continues to operate at a level that defies his age. McGoldrick opened the scoring for Barnsley in their 2-1 victory over Blackpool and, with the contest finely poised at 1-1 deep into stoppage time, produced a moment of genuine brilliance. Breaking forward on the counter-attack, McGoldrick wrong-footed his marker with a deft stepover before rifling the ball home to secure all three points.

Goal and Stat of the Week: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar) – 24 goals for club & country in 25/26

Troy Parrott could justifiably have claimed Player of the Week honours, but his midweek display was enough to secure both Goal and Stat of the Week. It was his second strike in AZ Alkmaar’s 6-0 demolition of Ajax that stood out. While his other finishes were taken with trademark composure, this was different – an exquisite touch followed by a thunderous left-footed half-volley into the far corner. The goal took Parrott to 24 for club and country this season, a remarkable return that underlines his growing status as one of Europe’s most in-form forwards.