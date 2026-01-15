Soccer

New Czech Republic manager describes Ireland’s football as ‘simple’ ahead of World Cup playoff

Miroslav Koubek said Denmark are ‘more football-orientated’ than Ireland

New Czech manager Miroslav Koubek. Photograph: Antonio Bat/EPA
New Czech manager Miroslav Koubek. Photograph: Antonio Bat/EPA
Gavin Cummiskey
Thu Jan 15 2026 - 18:211 MIN READ

The new Czech Republic manager Miroslav Koubek has described the Republic of Ireland as a team that play “simple and straightforward football” ahead of the World Cup playoff in Prague on March 26th.

The 74-year-old was appointed in December on a two and a half year contract after the Czech FA sacked Ivan Hašek during qualification following a 2-1 defeat to the Faroe Islands.

“I watched all of Ireland’s qualifying matches, and now I’m halfway through watching Denmark’s performances,” he said. “We’re analysing their defensive and offensive set pieces; there’s a lot to take in, so it’s crucial to figure out what might work against our opponents in terms of line-up and player type. We’re facing tough opponents, but that’s part of the playoffs.

“The Irish are a team with heart, they play simple and straightforward football, and they are very aggressive and intense.”

READ MORE

Andy Robertson admits Liverpool future unclear with contract expiring in summer

‘A group of people decided to kill me’: Michel Platini on Fifa, Uefa and clearing his name

Senegal down defensive Egypt in Afcon semi-final to spare us the misery of extra-time

LA Games: Ticket race for 2028 Olympics has begun – here’s what you need to know

If Ireland overcome the Czechs they will face either Denmark or North Macedonia at the Aviva Stadium on March 31st.

“The Danes are more football-oriented with an excellent attack,” Koubek added. “They may have some problems at the back, but I wouldn’t want to specify that.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent