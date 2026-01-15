New Czech Republic manager describes Ireland’s football as ‘simple’ ahead of World Cup playoff

The new Czech Republic manager Miroslav Koubek has described the Republic of Ireland as a team that play “simple and straightforward football” ahead of the World Cup playoff in Prague on March 26th.

The 74-year-old was appointed in December on a two and a half year contract after the Czech FA sacked Ivan Hašek during qualification following a 2-1 defeat to the Faroe Islands.

“I watched all of Ireland’s qualifying matches, and now I’m halfway through watching Denmark’s performances,” he said. “We’re analysing their defensive and offensive set pieces; there’s a lot to take in, so it’s crucial to figure out what might work against our opponents in terms of line-up and player type. We’re facing tough opponents, but that’s part of the playoffs.

“The Irish are a team with heart, they play simple and straightforward football, and they are very aggressive and intense.”

If Ireland overcome the Czechs they will face either Denmark or North Macedonia at the Aviva Stadium on March 31st.

“The Danes are more football-oriented with an excellent attack,” Koubek added. “They may have some problems at the back, but I wouldn’t want to specify that.”