Michael Carrick to add Steve Holland and Jonathan Woodgate to Manchester United staff

Michael Carrick has handed Steve Holland and Jonathan Woodgate roles on his staff at Manchester United. Carrick will be confirmed on Tuesday as the club’s interim manager until the end of the season and four spots on his back room team have been filled.

Holland was the assistant to Gareth Southgate with England and more recently the manager of the Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos, who sacked him last April.

Woodgate coached alongside Carrick at Middlesbrough and had a spell there and at Bournemouth as manager.

Retained on the staff after working with Darren Fletcher are Travis Binnion, who was promoted from his role as under-21s lead coach, and Jonny Evans.

Carrick beat Ole Gunnar Solskjær to the stopgap role after face-to-face interviews conducted by Omar Berrada, United’s chief executive, and Jason Wilcox, the director of football.

Solskjær was originally the number one candidate to return to United to take up a position but Carrick impressed the club’s executives and is tasked with finishing in a European spot in the Premier League with 17 matches remaining.

United have no other fixtures after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton on Sunday. Carrick’s first game could hardly be more of an examination: the visit of their local rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Carrick comes in after Ruben Amorim’s sacking as head coach this month. Fletcher stepped up from his role as under-18s coach to lead the first team for the Premier League draw at Burnley and the Cup defeat against Brighton but the baton passes to his former United midfield partner.

Fletcher was offered a first-team role under Carrick but has decided to focus on the under-18s.

Michael Carrick coached alongside Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough. Photograph: Richard Sellers/PA

Carrick managed United for three games after Solskjær’s sacking in November 2021. He went on to become Middlesbrough’s head coach from October 2022 to June 2025 and reached the Championship playoffs in his first season before finishing eighth, then 10th and being let go.

He had a stellar 12-year playing career at Old Trafford, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and three League Cups after signing from Tottenham in 2006. – Guardian

