Xabi Alonso leaves Real Madrid after seven months and replaced by Álvaro Arbeloa

Xabi Alonso has left Real Madrid after just over seven months as the head coach and been replaced by Álvaro Arbeloa. Alonso has gone “by mutual agreement” after defeat by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday and with his team four points behind the Catalan club at the top of La Liga.

Arbeloa, also a former Madrid player, steps up from coaching the club’s B team, a job he took last June. He has been a coach in the Madrid set-up since since 2020, working with academy sides.

Alonso officially started on June 1st after a successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the domestic double in 2023-24 and led the team to the Europa League final. After overseeing Madrid’s run to the Club World Cup semi-finals he began impressively, winning 13 of his next 14 games, the exception being a heavy derby defeat by Atlético Madrid.

A loss at Liverpool on November 4th started a run that brought two wins in eight matches and although Alonso bounced back by winning five games in a row, the improvement has not been sufficient to convince the hierarchy he should continue.

A club statement said: “Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his tenure as first-team coach. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always embodied the values ​​of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

“Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new chapter of their lives.”

Arbeloa came through the ranks at Madrid as a player but made only a handful of appearances before leaving for Deportivo La Coruña. He then joined Liverpool before returning to Madrid in 2009, making 238 appearances and winning eight trophies, including two Champions Leagues. Arbeloa played 56 times for Spain and was part of the squads that won the 2010 World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012. - Guardian