Liverpool left-back Milos Kerkez is unfavourably compared to Darwin Nunez

Mateus Mane of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Milos Kerkez. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty

Angriest Da of the Week: We’ll go with Sebastijan Kerkez, the Serbian father of Liverpool’s left-back Milos.

His reaction on Instagram to Gabriel Martinelli’s treatment of Conor Bradley when the latter went down with a knee injury in the game at the Emirates last Thursday? “Where I’m from, these things are handled a lil different. Someone teach a little basic culture before I have to.”

Sebastijan, wisely enough, deleted the post soon after, but all you can hope is that he didn’t hear Jamie Carragher’s appraisal of his son’s form since he moved to Liverpool from Bournemouth for €46 million last summer.

“Sometimes, when you watch Kerkez, it’s like having Darwin Nunez at left-back, it’s just a bit mad. There’s no real thought process, it’s just head down, run. He never actually plays passes.”

Like having Darwin Nunez at left-back? Jamie, your fear, will be taught a little basic culture soon.

QUOTE

“It’d be like me asking to leave Oasis to go and join The Libertines.”

Noel Gallagher on whether Unai Emery would leave Aston Villa for Manchester United. That’s a no, then. Unless you prefer The Libertines.

NUMBER: 67

Caoimhín Kelleher’s success percentage when coming up against penalties in the Premier League (four out of six). Mad stuff.

Enzo Le Fée of Sunderland takes the penalty kick which is saved by Caoimhin Kelleher. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty

Chelsea manager news swiftly moves on

Some of All in the Game’s best friends are Chelsea fans. Well, one of them is. And need it be said, he’s a touch disillusioned this weather, what with them appointing their 12th manager (temporary and permanent) in just the 10 years.

Not that the club was loudly broadcasting its latest axing in the newsletter he received last week. What number item was Enzo Maresca’s sacking in the updates from Stamford Bridge? The ninth. This might be what you call burying bad news.

WORD OF MOUTH

“One thing he’ll do is take counsel. He’ll lean on people. I’m sure one of his first phone calls will be to Sir Alex Ferguson – followed by myself.”

Rio Ferdinand not quite explaining why Darren Fletcher would call him immediately after a chat with Ferguson.

“FC Bayern is a very big club. It’s a dream to play there. But at some point, I definitely want to go to Real Madrid. That’s my dream club, but that stays between us.”

Bayern Munich wunderkind Lennart Karl not exactly endearing himself to the club’s faithful. He later apologised for, eh, a “communication mistake”.

“Hanging on like a bad smell.”

Roy Keane’s description of Alex Ferguson’s continuing presence at Old Trafford. It would appear that, well, their feud isn’t done yet.

Lennart Karl of Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring. Photograph: Jasmin Walter/Getty

MORE WORD OF MOUTH

“I really enjoy being alone. The mess at home with the three kids running around everywhere ends up saturating me and I like a moment of solitude. I’m weirder than shit.”

Lionel Messi on home (dis)comforts.

“Sling it then, you useless prick ... another Jose [Mourinho] begging for a payout ... you’ve made some of the worst tactical decisions I’ve ever seen during games, no one else to blame other than you. Own it like you promised and **** off.”

A rather angry message directed at poor old Ruben Amorim just before he got the chop. The Twitter account has since been deleted ... by Paul Scholes’ son Arron.

“Leao can score five or seven goals, I don’t care – you can put your numbers up your ass. You know who he reminds me of? Richarlison of Tottenham. He scores a few goals but he’s a dud too.”

Italy old boy Antonio Cassano still to be entirely convinced by AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.