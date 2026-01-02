Pep Guardiola happy to see out contract at Manchester City amid Maresca rumours

Pep Guardiola has reaffirmed his desire to see out his contract, after Enzo Maresca told Chelsea he had held talks with figures associated to Manchester City over replacing the head coach.

The clubs meet in Manchester on Sunday, with Chelsea under the temporary stewardship of the former City academy coach Calum McFarlane after Maresca’s departure on Thursday. Maresca had two spells with City, one as the Under-23 coach and a year as Guardiola’s assistant. One of the reasons behind Maresca’s Chelsea exit was upsetting the hierarchy by informing them he had spoken on three occasions this season to people associated with City about replacing Guardiola, who has 18 months on his contract.

“I have a contract, I’ve said it a thousand million times,” Guardiola said. “I know you [journalists] are bored of me, 10 years here. You want [me to leave], I’m pretty sure of that. I will leave one day, I promise, I promise. But I have a contract, I’m happy, I want to fight with my team. The hierarchy respects me. They proved it last season with what happened in this club that we didn’t win one game in two, three months. They support me. So what can I do? I want to try and do it, but maybe one day I don’t know. But I have one more year contract, I like to be here, so we will see. We will see.”

City have contingency plans for when Guardiola leaves, and Maresca is admired at a club. Questioned about the reported talks between Maresca and City, Guardiola said: “No idea. You have, I’m pretty sure, more info than me.”

Chelsea have lost “an incredible person” in Maresca, according to Guardiola. “Chelsea, I think from my point of view, lose an incredible, incredible manager,” Guardiola, who remains friends with Maresca, said. “An incredible person, but it’s a decision from the hierarchy from Chelsea.” Asked whether he was surprised by the exit, Guardiola said: “All I can confirm is how lucky I am. I was and I am in the club where I am. My club is extraordinary.” – Guardian