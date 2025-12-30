FAI pays tribute to former association president Michael Hyland

Former Football Association of Ireland (FAI) president Michael Hyland has died aged 95.

A former president of the Athletic Union League (AUL) in Dublin who was instrumental in the construction of the AUL Sports Complex in north Dublin, Hyland was elected vice-president of the FAI in 1990.

He later became president of the association, holding the role until 1994.

Hyland also served as chair of the League of Ireland over a seven-year period and represented the FAI internationally, sitting on various Uefa and Fifa committees.

Paying tribute to Hyland, FAI president Paul Cooke said: “On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, I’d like to pay respect to our former president Michael Hyland and extend our sympathies to his family and friends following his passing.

“A dedicated football man, Michael’s contributions to Irish football helped to make a positive difference, particularly within the League of Ireland where he served as chairman, and he will be fondly remembered as a result. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”