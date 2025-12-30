Antoine Semenyo move to Manchester City nears as Bournemouth hammer out terms

Bournemouth expect Antoine Semenyo’s transfer to Manchester City to be finalised this week, with the only remaining issue being the payment terms of his release clause.

The wide forward’s clause is worth slightly less than £65 million, a sum that includes loyalty money and agent fees. City are thought to want to pay this over three years and Bournemouth believe an agreement will be sealed by Sunday at the latest but possibly as soon as New Year’s Day.

Semenyo’s personal terms are understood to now be in place, the 25-year-old set to earn a basic salary of about £150,000 a week plus incentives across a five-year contract.

If Semenyo does arrive, Pep Guardiola may look to offload at least one wide player, casting doubts over the futures of Oscar Bobb and Savinho. With Brennan Johnson set to leave Tottenham, the north London club are monitoring the latter.

Savinho has made eight starts this season, four of those coming in the league, with the 21-year-old Brazilian netting two goals in the Carabao Cup. Bobb (22) started City’s opening three league games but Guardiola has given him only two more, the last of these in late October. The Norwegian is goalless in his 15 appearances in all competitions.

Nathan Aké, meanwhile, has rejected a loan move to West Ham, the east London club having been intent on bolstering Nuno Espírito Santo’s defensive ranks with the 30-year-old. The Dutchman signed a new four-year-contract with City in July 2023.

***

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have agreed a club-record £35 million fee with Tottenham for Johnson but are facing strong competition from Bournemouth to sign the Wales forward.

Palace are desperate for reinforcements in attack after a punishing schedule that has meant them playing 30 games in all competitions this season because of their Conference League commitments. With the Senegal forward Ismaïla Sarr away at the Africa Cup of Nations, the club identified Johnson as their primary target for the January window and opened talks with Tottenham several weeks ago.

Palace have now agreed a deal for the 24-year-old that could surpass their record signing of Christian Benteke from Liverpool in August 2016. However, it is understood that Johnson has yet to decide on his future, with Bournemouth now expected to match Palace’s offer as they search for a replacement for Semenyo.

Aston Villa, Brentford and Everton have also been linked with Johnson but have yet to make an approach. The winger, who joined Spurs from Nottingham Forest in September 2023 for £47.5 million, is expected to weigh up his options in the coming days before making a decision.

Johnson has struggled for game time at Tottenham under Thomas Frank this season and started only six times in the Premier League. He was Spurs’ leading goalscorer last season and struck the winner in the Europa League final to earn their first major silverware since 2008.

Johnson came on as an 85th-minute substitute in Tottenham’s win over Palace on Sunday and Frank insisted he remains an important member of his squad. “Brennan is very important for us,” the Dane said. “Maybe he didn’t get many ­minutes, but unfortunately, we can only play 11 players.”

If he departs, Tottenham are expected to seek a replacement in January and they have been linked with the exciting RB Leipzig 19-year-old Yan Diomande, Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche and Kenan Yildiz of Juventus. – Guardian