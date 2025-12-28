‘He said F**k off, not F**k you’: Top soccer quotes of 2025

Quote

“Quite a few players need to be dropped, but who do you replace them with? It’s like saying your Ferrari’s not been performing well and you want to use your other car, but that other car is a Ford Focus.” – Manchester United old boy Paul Parker offending both Ford Focus owners and United’s fringe players in one fell swoop.

Num be r: 57

That’s how many millions (in euros) each of Neymar’s seven appearances cost for Al Hilal, the fella injured for the bulk of his stay before departing for Santos. (And his single goal cost €400 million). Pricey.

Word of Mouth – the be st (and worst) of 2025, Part II

Handball Havoc: “We now all have to run around like penguins, with our arms glued to the sides of our bodies – and jump like penguins too.” – Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini in need of a p-p-p-pick up after his side conceded a controversial late penalty in the Champions League.

Language Barrier: “I think the referee did not understand Jude’s English. He said ‘F**k off’, not ‘F**k you’ – that’s way different.” – Carlo Ancelotti on the ref failing to spot the, well, nuance between ‘you’ and ‘off’ when he red-carded Jude Bellingham for being rude.

Humility: “Being handsome is not just the face, but the whole package. Imagine Cristiano and a normal guy in red speedos in Copacabana ... you think I’m not going to have a chance with anyone? His face is beautiful, yes, but the rest is normal. I’m not normal. I’m perfect.” – Cristiano − of course – on being asked who was the more gorgeous, himself or David Beckham.

Energizer Bunny: “There are two kinds of people – people that are vacuums and people that are batteries, who will give energy, joy, enthusiasm. And he is a really, really, really big battery for this group, the biggest battery I have worked with in a football team.” – Heimir Hallgrímsson paying a mighty tribute to Séamus Coleman.

Spanish Uncivil War: “The architects of permanent smear campaigns against our shield and our essences. They are the same ones who confuse power with unenlightened despotism; those who practice cynicism and excessive arrogance; those who vomit lies and intoxicate constantly and permanently.” – Apart from that, Barcelona president Joan Laporta respects Real Madrid greatly.

Half-term Report: “He seems like a clueless and insubstantial player, with the expression of a rabbit in the headlights. His quality at set-pieces is masked by his right foot, but in open play he is non-existent.” − Spanish paper Marca suggesting that Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to do a touch better in his debut Real Madrid season.

Clear-Out: “I think Wolves would sell the tea lady if they got the chance.” – Steve Froggatt a touch frustrated about his former club forever floggin’ their finest.

Modesty: Talksport’s Charlie Baker: “Did you ever play with a centre back as fast as Micky Van de Ven?”

Sol Campbell: “Yes – Sol Campbell.”

Back with the Bhoys: “I was 73 on Monday, and I’m 94 now ... They got me a [green] tracksuit with really tight pants. I look like Robin Hood.” – Other than that, Martin O’Neill enjoyed his brief return to Celtic.

Besotted: “To say I fell in love with him wouldn’t be an understatement. He swept into Chelsea. He floated in, he didn’t walk, almost like a UFO. There’s something about Thomas for me ... stardust there. I think it’s God given.” – How much does former Republic of Ireland assistant coach Anthony Barry love Thomas Tuchel? Loads.

Lights Out: “That wouldn’t have worked out because I’m colour blind. I don’t think you’d want me doing your house – turn the kettle on and your phone rings.” – Alan Mahon, assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland’s women’s team until earlier this month, on his da’s advice that he become an electrician.

Bad Cess To Ya: “Disgraceful because you’re false, disgraceful because you’re a traitor. Disgraceful because even you never understood the fullness of our love.” – Napoli supporters group Anima Azzurra wishing their former boss Luciano Spalletti well after he took over at Juventus.