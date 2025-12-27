Rayan Cherki earns Manchester City crucial late win at Nottingham Forest

Rayan Cherki celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest 1 [Hutchinson 54] Manchester City 2 [Reijnders 48; Cherki 83]

Rayan Cherki chose a good time to end his Premier League drought as his late strike earned Manchester City a vital 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

The France international had not found the net in the league since the opening day of the season, but his 83rd-minute effort ensured Pep Guardiola’s side registered a sixth successive victory.

The three points took them to the top of the table ahead of Arsenal’s home clash with Brighton.

City had looked like they were going to have to settle for a point as a resolute Forest pegged them back when Omari Hutchinson’s strike cancelled out Tijjani Reijnders’s opener, which was created by Cherki.

But the way City ground out another win was an ominous sign for their title rivals.

Forest will feel hard done by as they matched their opponents throughout the game, only to be undone in the final 10 minutes.

They honoured John Robertson before kick-off, remembering one of their greatest players who died on Christmas Day.

The Scot helped Forest to back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980 and was described by Brian Clough as “the Picasso of our game”.