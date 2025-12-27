Farrell and McCracken: colossal impact of Irish football legends still felt today

Peter Farrell (fourth from right), with Ireland teammate Tommy Eglington also pictured, training with their Everton teammates at Goodison Park in January, 1955. Photograph: Ted Abell/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Early on in The Emerald Evertonian, a new book about the life and times of Peter Farrell, comes a remarkable detail revealing something of the status of soccer in 1930s Ireland. The young Farrell had just joined Cabinteely United, then run by an enthusiast called Christy Devlin.

“The team’s ‘pavilion’,” writes author Rob Sawyer, “was a huge tree . . .”

The tree was behind one goalmouth and under its branches, the players changed and deposited any valuables a 13 year-old from south Dublin might possess. Farrell saw the difference when he played Gaelic football “on much better grounds than our soccer one at Cabinteely”. He added: “We also had a well-equipped pavilion with showers at our school sports ground at Dún Laoghaire.”

But Farrell was inspired, not dismayed. Even though Devlin earned little as a gravedigger, he and his wife would feed “several” boys before matches. Farrell took it all in.

Early on in The Offside King, a new book about the life and times of Bill McCracken, comes his verdict on arriving at Newcastle train station at 3am, having just been transferred from Distillery. He was be met by three Newcastle United directors in “old-fashioned frock coats... I c...uldn’t help saying to myself ‘Begarra – they look more like undertakers’.”

McCracken was dismayed, not inspired. But he endured his first unhappy months at St James’ Park and went on to become “a true legend of the game“, in the words of author Paul Joannou.

Irish football, gravediggers and undertakers, there’s a joke in there.

Farrell, from Dublin, and McCracken, from Belfast, were serious men, though. They were rich with connections great and small and these two books help build out our knowledge of who and what Irish football was and how we are where we are. This is social history as well as the charting of two fascinating football lives. Peter Farrell, for example, married Mabel Carney, whose aunt Winnie was the Winifred Carney alongside James Connolly at the GPO in 1916.

The scent of independence may also have been in Farrell’s nostrils when he played in the first Ireland (FAI) international after the second World War. It was June, 1946, in Lisbon against Portugal and Farrell was made captain, even though it was his debut. That must have been some moment.

Afterwards, back in Dublin at a ceremony at the Gresham hotel, he was presented with this first cap. Rather than hold on to it, maybe frame it, Farrell instead gave it to his guest at the Gresham – Christy Devlin. The big tree at Cabinteely had not been forgotten.

Untold numbers of Irish soccer volunteers – and those who benefited – will recognise this reciprocal commitment and affection.

In the 1910 FA Cup final replay, held at Goodison Park, McCracken was part of a Newcastle United side winning the trophy for the first time. McCracken was the penalty-taker and at 1-0 up, Newcastle were awarded one.

Arsenal captain Joe Shaw and Newcastle United captain Bill McCracken (right) shake hands in front of the referee before the opening match of the 1919/20 Division One season at Highbury Stadium, London. Photograph: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

But McCracken knew centre forward Albert Shepherd had been the subject of bribery gossip before the semi-final and was not selected. Shepherd was reinstated for the final and scored the opening goal. As McCracken passed him for the penalty, he said to Shepherd: “Fancy it? Go on, take it.” McCracken’s motivation was “to get him re-established”.

Shepherd scored and entered the history books as the first player ever to score a penalty in an FA Cup final. Really, it should be McCracken.

Thirty-nine years later there was another penalty in a 2-0 win at Goodison. It was England v Ireland (FAI) and Con Martin scored the spot-kick. Farrell scored the second as Ireland became the first “foreign” nation to beat England on English soil.

Farrell was an Everton player by then, winning the 10th of 28 caps. He had passed through Shamrock Rovers, under the supervision of Jimmy Dunne, and won a tennis tournament in Blackrock. A dual international, he made the last of his seven Ireland (IFA) appearances six months earlier.

McCracken played for Ireland (IFA), but only 16 times due to a row over pay. The blazers in Belfast barred him from selection for 11 years. Bureaucrats and Irish football.

This was when McCracken was at his peak, but in asking for equal pay with English and Scottish internationals, he was deemed a troublemaker. The IFA ban extended to Irish League clubs and given there was no Border then, McCracken was effectively banned from setting foot on an a pitch anywhere in Ireland.

Simultaneously, he was becoming the most talked-about footballer in England. Working in a Tyneside munitions factory during the first World War, McCracken was known for his prominent role in fundraising friendlies. It was a bit different from his reputation as a defender – ‘The Most Hated Man in Football’ was one headline.

That attitude stemmed from his offside capabilities. McCracken was so efficient at offside that ‘McCrackenism’ became a term. In 1925, Law 6 of the game was changed from having three players between an attacker and goal to be onside, to two. The man from Nansen Street off the Falls Road changed the geometry of football forever.

McCracken played 432 times for Newcastle United – Shay Given is one of only four players to have more appearances. Farrell played 452 times for Everton – only four men have made more league appearances for the club.

Both went into management after playing, McCracken with Hull City, Gateshead, Millwall and Aldershot, Farrell with Tranmere Rovers, where his great friend and Evertonian Tommy Eglington played. Success, and failure, for both men is seen in context – neither were managing clubs with big budgets.

McCracken returned to the Irish League as a Newcastle scout to sign George Eastham from Ards, then as a Watford scout to sign Pat Jennings from Newry Town. Farrell went briefly to the League of Ireland, playing three games for Sligo Rovers. It means he, Dixie Dean and Séamus Coleman, who writes the book’s foreword, are three men to have played for Everton and Sligo.

Farrell went back to Britain – to Holyhead Town in Wales – then returned to Ireland for good. He managed Drogheda United briefly, then St Pat’s and TEK United. There he came to know another Devlin – Pat. Like all who came into contact with Farrell, Pat Devlin says he felt honoured to know the man.

Lest anyone think this esteem is exaggerated, walk down Farrell Close in Kirkby in Liverpool, the street named after him. McCracken has less formal recognition, although his central role in changing a key law of the game will be reasserted by The Offside King, just as The Emerald Evertonian illustrates the significance of Peter Farrell. Two compelling men.