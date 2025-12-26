How the divine Jimmy Barry-Murphy has the people of Cork cheering for Cardiff City

Two decades ago, I was sipping coffee with Plunkett Carter, an esteemed local sports historian, in the Hawthorn Bar nestling by The Lough on the southside of Cork city when Jimmy Barry-Murphy approached our table. The two men were pals, and I was as awestruck as any thirtysomething briefly, unexpectedly, thrown into the company of his hero. Later that day, I strolled into town to catch up with an old college buddy, excitedly held up my right hand to him, and asked, “Do you want to shake the hand that just shook the hand of Jimmy Barry-Murphy?” He did.

There are Cork people who will vouchsafe that any man born in the 1960s or early 1970s who doesn’t tell you Barry-Murphy is their idol can’t be trusted. How could they possibly grow up with any other deity before them? He is the one true god. The father, the son, the player, the manager, the selector, the holy spirit. Deep into middle age, no matter how far we stray from home, we merely need to close our eyes, recite the hymnal, “Six foot two, eyes of blue, Jimmy Barry’s after you . . .” and we are instantly transported to summer days long ago watching him perform wondrous sleights of hand with an ash wand.

Jimmy Barry Murphy is carried by the Cork fans after the 1982 Munster final. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Jimmy. JBM. Jimmy Barry. So good they named him thrice. The nomenclature one more aspect of his character that made him different. Special. Unique. All of which explains why right now, Corkonians at home and abroad, many of them paunchy men of a certain vintage, are avidly tracking the fortunes of Cardiff City in League One. Shameless arriviste day trippers whose only previous interaction with Bluebirds involved coveting the old Nissan 1.6 saloons of the same name. Most (including myself) probably didn’t even realise until this year the Welsh club no longer played at Ninian Park. And haven’t for a long time.

No matter. This holiday season, we are tracking their performances closely to see if Jimmy’s son Brian can continue to work his own magic and keep them on the path to promotion. All of a sudden, the results of rival contenders like Lincoln City (who just ended Cardiff’s five-match winning streak in the league) and Stevenage are of utmost interest. Walesonline.co.uk has been added to the favourites tab on the laptop, no morning is complete without surfing club message boards to take the temperature of fans around the Welsh capital, and too much time is spent wondering if his youthful squad can endure across the second half of a sapping 46-game campaign.

There is no real rhyme or reason to Irish people and their curious, long-standing, often intense passions for various British soccer teams. But there is always a constituency of floating voters routinely up for developing a fleeting interest in certain outfits. It only takes the arrival of one of our own in a dressing-room or dug-out to stir up feelings. The reason why there are a few mothballed red and white Sunderland 2006/2007 shirts hanging yet in the deeper recesses of wardrobes around Cork. Like a holiday fling, lads cared deeply about the carry-on at the Stadium of Light until they didn’t.

I kept a keen eye on the fortunes of Wrexham for more than a decade, long before the club wore the sheen of ersatz Hollywood glamour and turned irritatingly en vogue. For me, it started when Brian Carey was sent on loan there by Alex Ferguson in 1991. He manned the ramparts at the back and after a subsequent transfer became a folk hero at the Racecourse before ending up as manager. He hailed from my own native Togher, had a brief starring turn with Cork City, and that was enough to form a sort of bond. To this day, I monitor Reading’s undulating performances simply because Carey is Director of Recruitment there. Any link will do.

The last time I took serious notice of Cardiff’s affairs was when Derek Brazil, a Dubliner once on the books of Manchester United, fetched up there in the 1990s. One of my neophyte tasks on the Sunday Tribune sports desk then involved chronicling the progress of Irish lads whose teams only existed, in an old newspaper phrase that will mean nothing to younger readers, down among the agate type. In our photo archive we also had a poignant black and white shot of a teenage Brazil standing with his parents outside their front door in Finglas the day he was departing for England. You couldn’t look at that and not root for the fellah.

Cardiff City manager Brian Barry-Murphy applauds the fans. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

In the globalised, hyperconnected universe of today, we no longer need to mine deep for scraps of information about teams beyond the Premier League. Scarcely a morning goes by now when a video clip of Brian Barry-Murphy doesn’t pop up on my social media. Every time, it’s remarkable how much he looks and sounds like his father. The same endearing demeanour, somehow evincing humility while exuding quiet confidence, always talking common sense. Classy in victory, magnanimous in defeat. The apple didn’t fall far.

A couple of months back, my youngest son came home from school on a Tuesday afternoon and found me sprawled on the couch glued to Cardiff City versus Wrexham.

“Why are you watching this?” he asked.

“Well,” I said, “once upon a time in a land far, far away, there was a man called JBM, he was six foot two with eyes of blue . . . .”