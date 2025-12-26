Diogo Jota’s two sons to join mascots at Anfield for Liverpool v Wolves

Liverpool and Crystal Palace players line up as a banner in memory of Liverpool's Diogo Jota is displayed by fans prior to the Community Shield. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Diogo Jota’s two sons will join the mascots at Anfield when Liverpool face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, the club confirmed on Friday.

A mural dedicated to the late Diogo Jota has been created close to Anfield

The Portuguese forward, who played for both Premier League clubs, died in a car crash alongside his younger brother in July in northwestern Spain. He was 28.

Jota joined Wolves on loan from Atlético Madrid in 2017 and made a permanent move to the club the following year. He then signed a five-year deal in 2020 with Liverpool, where he won the league title earlier this year.

Saturday’s match marks the first time Liverpool and Wolves have met since Jota’s death.

Jota’s wifem, Rute Cardoso, and her two sons, Dinis and Duarte, were present for the Premier League home openers for both Liverpool and Wolves in August.

Liverpool also permanently retired his number 20 jersey following his death.