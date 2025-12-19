Enzo Maresca plays down Manchester City link and insists future lies with Chelsea

Enzo Maresca has played down links with Manchester City and insisted he expects to be Chelsea’s head coach next season.

Although Maresca has placed his future in doubt by refusing to quell suggestions that his relationship with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy has broken down, his contract lasts until 2029 and he has not said that he wants to leave.

However, there is growing intrigue around the Italian, who caused surprise after last week’s win over Everton by saying a lack of support before that game meant he had experienced his “worst 48 hours” since joining Chelsea, after he was named as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola if the Spaniard leaves City next summer.

“It doesn’t affect me at all because I know that is 100% speculation,” Maresca said on Friday. “And in this moment, there is no time for these kind of things. First of all, because I have a contract here until 2029 probably. My focus, I said many times, is just about this club and I’m very proud to be here. But again, it’s speculation. One week ago I was [being talked about] in Italy, the same with Juventus. So I don’t pay attention because I know that is not true.”

Some sources believe Maresca’s cryptic comments after the Everton game stem from him eyeing a chance to join City, where he was assistant to Guardiola in the 2022-23 season. “It’s important to understand the reason why this news was there,” the former Leicester manager said. “But it’s not my job, I don’t care at all.”

Maresca, whose side visit Newcastle on Saturday, has not specified whom he was accusing of not giving him enough support. He said that he had spoken to Chelsea’s sporting directors since last weekend. Asked why he thought the news about City had come out, he replied: “I don’t know, to be honest.”

Chelsea’s travelling fans sang Maresca’s name after their side’s win over Cardiff City in the last eight of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. He was asked whether he would be at the club next season.

“Absolutely, yes,” Maresca said. “I have a contract until 2029, and this is speculation 100%. I have nothing to add. And if we continue to talk about that, that means that I’m paying attention to that. But I’m not focused on that. I’m just focused on the Newcastle game. I’m focused on my job.

“The other day, we achieved the third semi-final in 18 months. Last year I think was good also in terms of trophies, finishing fourth in the Premier League, bringing this club in the Champions League. Now the target is to try to improve.”