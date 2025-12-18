Shelbourne seeking a goal to end Conference League campaign on a high against Celje

Uefa Conference League: Celje v Shelbourne, Stadion Z’dezele, Thursday, 8pm Irish time – Live TNT Sports 5

With just one point from their opening night 0-0 draw with Swedish side BK Häcken, Shelbourne, without a win in five games to date, face a challenging evening in Slovenia still searching for that elusive first goal in the league phase.

Just above Shamrock Rovers on goal difference, Joey O’Brien’s side sit 34th in the table and may need a result to avoid finishing bottom.

Conversely, 12th-placed Celje are already guaranteed a knockout phase playoff as they strive for a fourth win of their campaign in the hope of making the top eight and thus a place in the last 16 outright.

The runaway Slovenian league leaders comfortably beat Shamrock Rovers 2-0 at Tallaght Stadium at the end of October and have impressed at home with wins over AEK Athens and Legia Warsaw, though they’ve lost their last two games, away to Sigma Olomouc of Czechia and Croatians Rijeka.

Though Celje are unbeaten in their last 10 home outings, Shelbourne can take some confidence from the fact that they beat Rijeka 2-1 (if losing the tie on aggregate) away from home in this season’s Europa League third round.

Shelbourne head coach O’Brien has voiced his frustrating at having left points behind them throughout this campaign, most notably in losing to a 91st-minute Paddy Barrett own goal away to North Macedonian side Shkëndija having been the better side and seen a John Martin header come back off a post.

“It’s the last chance, the last dance for us in Europe,” stressed O’Brien of tonight’s final game following last week’s 3-0 humbling by FA Cup holders Crystal Palace at Tallaght Stadium.

“We’re really looking forward to it, we’re fully prepared,” added O’Brien.

“It a great way to end the season for us. I’ve said to the lads that these European game don’t come around too often.

“I think we’re tried to go out and embrace every game and attacked it. It will be the same tonight.

“It’s going to be a tough gig as they are a really good side. Having watched them I think they have been the better team in every game they’ve played. So it’s going to be a hard ask, but one we are really looking forward to.

“They are a real attacking team, possession based in the way they set up. They have quick powerful wingers and a front three who are really good.

“But while it’s a tough ask, it’s about us going out and trying to implement our game, finish with a bang, attack the game and hopefully set up for a nice Christmas.”

Midfielder JJ Lunney and striker Mipo Odubeko, who both missed last week’s defeat to Crystal Palace, return for Shelbourne.

Sent off against Rijeka, Celje are without suspended defender Artemijus Tutyskinas.