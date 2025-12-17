Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell to stand down after ‘intolerable’ abuse from fans

Celtic’s chairman Peter Lawwell has announced he is to stand down, citing “intolerable” treatment from a section of the club’s support. Lawwell’s exit will intensify a sense of crisis around the Scottish champions, who slumped to a League Cup final defeat by St Mirren on Sunday. This marked a third loss in succession for the new manager, Wilfried Nancy.

Lawwell, previously Celtic’s chief executive, and fellow directors have come under fierce criticism from fans. Errors in the transfer window, which triggered the exit of Brendan Rodgers, have fuelled frustration in the stands. Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League in the qualifying phase by Kairat Almaty. The club have also been in regular conflict with the Green Brigade ultras group.

Lawwell has announced he will leave Celtic at the end of December. “I believe that my 18 years as chief executive and three years as chairman at the club have shown my ability to meet and overcome challenges on many fronts,” he said. “But abuse and threats from some sources have increased and are now intolerable.

“They have dismayed and alarmed my family. At this stage in my life, I don’t need this. I cannot accept this and so I leave the club I have loved all my life. The motivations and aims of these detractors can be investigated by others. I prefer to look back on my career at Celtic with deep gratitude and satisfaction.”

Celtic’s chief executive, Michael Nicholson, said: “This is a sad day for Celtic. The abuse and threats directed towards Peter, and the impact on his family, are completely unacceptable.”

Brian Wilson, a non-executive director of Celtic for more than two decades, will become interim chair. Dermot Desmond, Celtic’s main shareholder, said: “I am personally very sorry to lose Peter as our chairman, but I understand and respect his decision, in light of recent events and what he has endured.” - Guardian