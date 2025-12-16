‘They wanted me to leave’: Bruno Fernandes hits out at Manchester United directors

Bruno Fernandes has claimed Manchester United directors “hurt” him by wanting to sell him and has criticised teammates “who don’t value the club” as he does.

Fernandes has been the subject of transfer interest over the past two summers. In the more recent window Al-Hilal, a Saudi Arabian club, offered United £100m and the player a £700,000-a-week salary.

Fernandes did not name specific members of United’s hierarchy. Jason Wilcox is the football director, Omar Berrada is the chief executive and Jim Ratcliffe leads football policy.

In an interview with Canal 11, a Portuguese Football Federation subscription channel, Fernandes was asked whether there had been an offer from Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid. He appeared to reference more than one transfer window in his reply.

“Nowadays, the issue of loyalty is no longer seen the way it used to be,” he said. “I could have left in the last transfer window and would have earned a lot more money. Financially, it would have been much better for me.

“At one point I was going to leave – I won’t say where – but I would have won many trophies that season. I decided to stay not only for family reasons, but because I genuinely like the club. The conversation with the coach also made me stay. But from the club’s side, I felt a bit of: ‘If you go, it’s not really that bad for us.’ That hurts me a little. More than hurting, it makes me sad, because I’m a player they have nothing to criticise me for. I’m always available for every match, I always play, whether well or badly. I give my maximum.

“Then you look around you and see players who don’t value the club as much as you do and who don’t defend the club as much. That makes you sad.”

It is understood United’s stance is that the hierarchy were clear last summer that Fernandes was a fundamental component of team plans. A year earlier his transfer fee would have been significantly lower before, in mid-August 2024, he signed a new contract to 2027 with an option for a further year.

“The club went through difficult times, and I could have done what many people do and said: ‘I want to leave the club, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for 20 or 30 million, so they pay me more on the other side,’” Fernandes said. “And maybe I would have gone to a better club or earned more money. But I never did that.

“I never felt in a position to do so, because I felt the empathy and affection I had for the club were mutual. I think that empathy can exist, but there comes a point where money is more important than you. The club wanted me to leave – I have that in my head. I told the directors that but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision because the manager wanted me to stay. If I had said I wanted to leave, even with the manager wanting me to stay, they would have let me go.”

The 31-year-old did not rule out a move to Saudi Arabia. “It’s not about the money,” he said. “Financially, I can’t complain – I’m paid very well. Obviously the difference is enormous but that was never what guided me – if one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I will play in Saudi Arabia. My lifestyle will change, my children’s lives will have sun, after six years in Manchester with cold and rain. I’ll be playing in a growing league, with players who are internationally recognised.”

It is understood United have no desire to sell Fernandes and that he continues to be central to the long-term planning. — Guardian