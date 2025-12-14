St Mirren stun Celtic to win Scottish League Cup as Nancy’s nightmare goes on

Scottish League Cup: St Mirren 3 (Fraser 2, Ayunga 64, 76) Celtic 1 (Hatate 23)

Celtic now find themselves firmly in a midseason crisis. Three games for Wilfried Nancy as the manager have resulted in the same number of defeats. The paucity of Celtic’s display in this League Cup final was so striking and so alarming that it is already fair to ask questions about Nancy’s suitability for this role. Celtic look a mess.

How St Mirren capitalised. This will rank among the finest days in the Paisley club’s history. St Mirren’s second-half showing in particular was excellent. They were fully deserving winners. Celtic had no reply to St Mirren’s tactical discipline.

Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy speaks with captain Callum McGregor during the game against St Mirren. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Two-goal Jonah Ayunga was the St Mirren hero. To illustrate how far Celtic have fallen, Ayunga arrived in Scottish football from Morecambe. Here he was, dismantling a woeful Celtic backline.

St Mirren’s afternoon had started in the best way possible. Just 96 seconds had been played when Marcus Fraser headed home a Keanu Baccus corner. This marked the third goal in as many games Celtic had lost from a corner.

Nancy’s men did rally. Reo Hatate met a deep Kieran Tierney cross to volley past Shamal George. Celtic teams of greater substance would have improved from there. This side regressed.

With Kasper Schmeichel in no man’s land, Ayunga met Alex Gogic’s cross to send St Mirren back in front. Gloss was added to St Mirren’s victory as Miguel Freckleton played a wonderful pass to the marauding Declan John, the Welshman played in Ayunga and the forward found the net. Nancy, earlier so demonstrative on the touchline, now looked a troubled soul. And no wonder. – Guardian