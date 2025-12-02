Soccer

St Patrick’s Athletic land New Zealand international striker Max Mata

Striker impressed during his time with Sligo Rovers and will be seen as a replacement for Mason Melia

St Patrick’s Athletic have signed New Zealand international Max Mata. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
St Patrick’s Athletic have signed New Zealand international Max Mata. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Gavin Cummiskey
Tue Dec 02 2025 - 13:191 MIN READ

St Patrick’s Athletic have signed New Zealand international Max Mata as a direct replacement for Mason Melia.

St Pat’s sold Melia to Tottenham Hotspur for an initial fee of €1.9 million on a five-year contract from January 2026, in a deal that has the potential to rise to €4 million.

The teenager scored 15 goals and contributed five assists in 44 appearances for Stephen Kenny’s side last season.

Mata, who scored 15 goals for Sligo Rovers across 37 League of Ireland appearances in 2023 and 2024, will be expected to deliver a similar return at Richmond Park.

READ MORE

Premier Division gets early February kick-off as League of Ireland season dates confirmed

Roma still dare to dream after remarkable 2025 despite Napoli setback

World Cup playoffs in Prague: Avoid €800 flights with insider tips from an Irish local

Troy Parrott misses last-minute panenka penalty to equalise for AZ Alkmaar

He arrives as a free agent having most recently been at Auckland FC in the Australian A League.

“At 25, we are getting Max at a good time in his career,” said Kenny. “He is a traditional number nine, who has a high work ethic and will lead the line and bring a physical presence to the team.

“Max is a different profile to what we’ve had in that position – he’s strong, links the play really well, attacks crosses and scores headed goals.”

Other moves of note in the off season see former Bohemians captain Keith Buckley signing for newly-promoted Dundalk, while Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley patched up his differences with veteran midfielder Jack Byrne, who returns from a loan period with Dubai Irish FC. Rovers also picked up Republic of Ireland left back Enda Stevens as a free agent.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent