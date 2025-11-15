Hungary v Ireland: Budapest or bust as World Cup qualifier play-off place on the line

Troy Parrott celebrates scoring his first of two goals against Portugal at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on Thursday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

World Cup Group F qualifier: Hungary v Republic of Ireland, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Sunday, 2pm Irish time – Live on RTÉ2

The Green Army is on the move. Budapest or bust as 3,000 Irish fans fly into the Hungarian capital for the final World Cup qualifier, with the Republic of Ireland intent on backing up Thursday’s magnificent 2-0 defeat of Portugal with the three points needed to reach a playoff next March.

Hungary, led by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, only require a draw to finish second in Group F.

Portugal will qualify automatically for North America 2026 as group winners by beating Armenia in Porto on Sunday afternoon, although Roberto Martínez must plan without his suspended captain Cristiano Ronaldo after he was sent off for elbowing Dara O’Shea in Dublin.

O’Shea recovered while Jayson Molumby and Ryan Manning return from suspension, which suggests that Liam Scales and Jack Taylor could make way. This would be harsh on Scales who produced several inspirational moments against the Portuguese, including a headed assist for Troy Parrott’s first goal in Scales’s first start for Ireland since being sent off against England in November last year.

Molumby’s combative nature feels essential in midfield against his West Bromwich Albion team-mate Callum Styles.

There are concerns around Séamus Coleman and Chiedozie Ogbene being able to start at the Puskás Aréna after their enormous contributions on Thursday. Coleman (37) played the full match while Ogbene ran himself into the ground for 86 minutes despite his recent recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Realistically, Ireland cannot overcome Hungary without them.

“He is a unique guy,” Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson said of Coleman. “It is unbelievable that he can play 90 minutes, at this level, so well. It amazes me that he does not get minutes at Everton.”

[ Hungary v Ireland: Kick-off time, TV details, permutations and more ]

Coleman warms the bench at Everton because Jake O’Brien is the club’s right back.

Whether or not Evan Ferguson recovers from his ankle injury, the 21-year-old striker’s presence is offset by Parrott transferring his prolific form for Dutch club AZ Alkmaar to the international scene. The Dubliner’s brace against Portugal brings his tally so far this season to 15 goals in 17 appearances for club and country.

In September, Hungary threatened to tear Ireland apart in the opening qualifier at the Aviva Stadium, taking a 2-0 lead after 15 minutes before Adam Idah’s 93rd-minute equaliser salvaged a point.

Marco Rossi’s side only lost at home to Portugal after João Cancelo’s late winner, although Szoboszlai’s even later leveller snatched a point in Lisbon.

Ireland followed up their draw with Hungary by losing to Armenia in Yerevan, a result that prompted Hallgrímsson and his assistant John O’Shea to revert to the system employed by Stephen Kenny and his assistants Keith Andrews and O’Shea during the previous management’s time in charge. The back four became a back five while Coleman and Molumby were recalled for a defend-at-all-costs performance away to Portugal that came unstuck when Rúben Neves scored in the 91st minute.

Remarkably, the same, deep-lying 5-4-1 formation was used by Hallgrímsson against Armenia in Dublin when Ferguson’s goal secured a nervy victory.

The same approach frustrated the life out of Portugal on Thursday, mainly because Ogbene and Finn Azaz connected defence to Parrott up front.

“When you play a low block, it is like being a snake, you lure the opponents high,” Hallgrímsson said. “Portugal have such an attacking team. They all like to score and that opens more than half a pitch behind them. And we have Chieo [Ogbene], one of the fastest players, with Troy and Finn, who are clever guys who can use that space.”

Recent dips by Ireland in the second of two games over three-day windows indicate they will be unable to rescale the heights in Budapest of Thursday’s Portugal performance. They failed to function in Yerevan after the draw with Hungary, or at home to Armenia after Lisbon.

“There is belief now. Winning always helps recovery” was Hallgrímsson’s take.

Hungary are also winning and in Barnabás Varga, Roland Sallai and Szoboszlai they possess enough firepower to progress.

IRELAND (possible): Kelleher; Coleman, O’Brien, Collins, O’Shea, Scales; Ogbene, Cullen, Molumby, Azaz; Parrott.