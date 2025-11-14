Ireland to begin 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifiers at home against France

The Republic of Ireland will begin their 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifiers with a home game against France on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026.

After being drawn into Group A2, Ireland were paired with France, Netherlands and Poland as they look to make it to the finals tournament in Brazil in 2027.

The qualifying campaign will kick off against top seeds France – who are currently 6th in the Fifa Women’s World Rankings – in what will be the 15th meeting between the two teams at senior women’s level.

After hosting France in the first international window of 2026, Ireland will travel to take on Netherlands, who are 11th in the rankings.

In April, Carla Ward’s team will come up against world number 26 Poland in back-to-back games – starting away on Tuesday, April 14th before meeting again on home soil on Saturday, April 18th.

The group games will conclude in June with a home game against Netherlands on Friday, June 5th and an away fixture to France on Tuesday, June 9th.

Negotiations are taking place on match venues and kick-off times, while ticket details will be confirmed in due course.

2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier fixtures

Tuesday, March 3rd | Ireland v France

Saturday, March 7th | Netherlands v Ireland

Tuesday, April 14th | Poland v Ireland

Saturday, April 18th | Ireland v Poland

Friday, June 5th | Ireland v Netherlands

Tuesday, June 9th | France v Ireland