Ireland player ratings: Troy Parrott magnificent, Seamus Coleman heroic, Dara O’Shea defiant

Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford)

A weirdly comfortable night. Was always going to have to make a save or two at some stage – and got down low to his left on 88 minutes to deny Ramos. Otherwise, didn’t have much to do. Rating: 7

Séamus Coleman (Everton)

Still and always the team’s spiritual leader. It was notable that Ireland put him on Ronaldo at corners, knowing his experience would make up for any height disadvantage. Heroic. Rating: 8

Liam Scales (Celtic)

By a distance his best game for Ireland. Looks so composed now, unhurried in possession and imposing in the air. Excellent header back across goal for Parrott’s first goal. Rating: 9

Dara O’Shea (Ipswich)

A ferocious, defiant performance on all fronts. Aggressive in the air, diligent in his positioning, vocal in his organisation. Will never take a sweeter elbow to the back. Rating: 9

Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Kept everyone in line, made sure Ireland were disciplined and organised throughout. Stayed in the referee’s ear all night too, which did no harm when it came to the red card check. Rating: 8

Ireland's Nathan Collins with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Jake O’Brien (Everton)

Played a stellar part in the rearguard effort, keeping Ireland’s shape at the back and heading countless balls clear. Never caught out of position, left no space in behind. Rating: 8

Josh Cullen (Burnley)

Perfectly pinged his corner to the back post, leading to the first goal. Worked so tidily and efficiently thereafter, keeping Ireland moving. Never panicked on the ball. Rating: 8

Jack Taylor (Ipswich)

Did his job in the middle with no fuss. Got his toe in repeatedly to frustrate Vitinha and the Neveses and left every bead of sweat on the pitch before departing on 67 minutes. Rating: 7

Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United)

It’s been a long road back for him but this was the pre-injury Ogbene. Urgent, pacy, a handful for the retreating Portuguese when he got on the ball. Worked himself to dust. Rating: 8

Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene attempts a shot on goal. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar)

This is who everyone always hoped he’d be. A sniper in the six-yard box for the first one, a confident, swaggering inside left for the second. Brave in possession in tight areas. Magnificent. Rating: 10

Finn Azaz (Southampton)

Scruffy at times on the ball in the early exchanges, but grew into the game and made a brilliant decoy run to make space for Parrott’s second goal. Came off with cramp on 77 minutes. Rating: 6

Substitutes

Conor Coventry made his debut with aplomb around the middle. Festy Ebosele was a decent outlet. Adam Idah didn’t really get into it. Jimmy Dunne and Mikey Johnstone weren’t on long enough to make an impact. Rating: 8

Manager: Heimir Hallgrímsson

Clearly, this is the outstanding result of his reign. Stuck with the formation that has served him and got his reward. The only question is where was all this resolve and defiance before now? Rating: 8