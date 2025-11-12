Euro 2028: Dublin to host seven games as match schedule revealed

The tournament will open in Cardiff on June 9th, 2028. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

The Aviva Stadium will host seven fixtures as part of Euro 2028, including the Republic of Ireland’s three group matches should the Boys in Green qualify directly for the tournament.

Unveiling the match schedule on Wednesday, Uefa confirmed the Aviva will host seven matches in total; five group games, one Round of 16 fixture and a quarter-final.

The 51 games will be staged across nine venues in eight cities, including the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Hampden Park in Glasgow, St James’ Park in Newcastle and Wembley Stadium in London.

If Ireland qualify directly, topping the group would secure them a home Round of 16 clash, while a second-place finish would see them play the knockout fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ireland will co-host the tournament alongside England, Scotland and Wales, with two places being set aside for host nations who do not qualify directly.

The tournament will open in Cardiff on June 9th and the final will be held at Wembley on July 9th.

The FAI has estimated the tournament will generate €449 million in “socio-economic benefits” for the Ireland – €4.1 billion overall for the UK and Ireland – between 2028 and 2031.

“Ireland will invest up to €93 million to help deliver the tournament, including €6.2 million into social impact and community activity programmes,” a statement from the FAI added.