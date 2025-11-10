Ireland’s Evan Ferguson ruled out of Portugal game as Johnny Kenny joins squad

Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s game against Portugal through injury, with Johnny Kenny called up as a replacement.

There is still hope that Ferguson may be available for the game against Hungary on Sunday, and he will continue his rehabilitation for an ankle injury.

Celtic striker Kenny has been called into the senior squad to replace him, after some impressive form for the Scottish Premiership side. Kenny has scored four goals in four games since Martin O’Neill joined the club as interim manager.

Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes has also been ruled out of both fixtures through injury, with Hibernian midfielder Jamie McGrath called into the squad as his replacement.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad will train at the FAI National Training Centre tomorrow as they step up preparations for a week which sees them welcome Portugal to a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Thursday, before travelling to Budapest to face Hungary on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Portugal/Hungary

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), Liam Scales (Celtic), John Egan (Hull City), Ryan Manning (Southampton)*, Kevin O’Toole (New York City)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion)*, Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Andrew Moran (LAFC), Jamie McGrath (Hibernian)

Attackers: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City FC), Johnny Kenny (Celtic), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Festy Ebosele (İstanbul Başakşehir)

*Suspended for the first match against Portugal.

Fixtures – Fifa World Cup 26 qualifying

November 13th – Republic of Ireland v Portugal, Aviva Stadium. 7.45pm

November 16th – Hungary v Republic of Ireland, Puskas Arena, 2pm (Irish time)