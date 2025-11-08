Shamrock Rovers hope to end double drought against wounded Cork City

FAI Cup final: Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, Aviva Stadium, Sunday, 3pm

Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes will look to add to an astonishingly good few weeks in settling an old score when he leads Shamrock Rovers out against Cork City at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

An emotionally filled month both professionally and personally began with the 33-year-old qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in North America with Cape Verde, the homeland of his father Carlos.

Days later he was home to be with his partner Leah for the birth of their son. Diego promptly made his first public appearance at Tallaght Stadium swaddled in his father’s arms after Rovers earned a fifth league title in six years last Saturday evening.

“Yeah, he made his debut here in Tallaght at the weekend, he played well!,” quipped the Rovers captain of his new arrival, if pleased to have subsequently got some uninterrupted sleep having been away with the team for their rousing Conference League draw in Athens on Thursday.

This will be Lopes’ third FAI Cup final, having won one in 2019 in this team’s first trophy under manager Stephen Bradley. The other appearance was a 4-2 loss to Dundalk the following year when denied a double.

Roberto 'Pico' Lopes dejected after Shamrock Rovers' defeat in the 2020 FAI Cup final against Dundalk. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The central defender, who scored in the 2020 final, admitted: “That was a hard one to take because we went unbeaten that season, the Covid season. And that was the only game that we lost. Close enough to perfection, so it was sickening.

“Thankfully, we’ve got an opportunity to do the double now on Sunday.”

Achieving that would bridge the 38-year gap since the legendary Hoops team of the 1980s did so, and it’s been very much on the radar this week despite their trip to Greece.

The Crumlin native is still trying to get his head around the past few weeks, which he’s described as the best time of his life.

“I suppose when we (Cape Verde) qualified for the World Cup, it was amazing, an amazing sense of relief, but then I just had to get on the plane as soon as possible.

“Obviously, the baby came and that’s just the best feeling in the world, and it has just been about establishing a routine with him and enjoying every minute of it. And before you know it, you are just trying to get over the line to win the league.

“And once that was done against Galway, there was a big cup final and a big European game to pick up points in.

Shamrock Rovers celebrate after claiming the 2025 Premier Division title. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

“It is all go, at the moment, but it’s a good complaint to have at this time of the year.”

The World Cup draw is on December 5th. “Day of the Toy Show as well; wouldn’t have known that last year!”

Rovers hope to have wingback Josh Honohan back from injury, while striker Rory Gaffney, who also didn’t travel to Athens, will be available.

Despite their relegation, a third in six years, the showpiece offers no little solace for underdogs Cork City as manager Ger Nash wants a victory against the odds to be the springboard for his side to bounce straight back to the Premier Division next season.

“Since the semi-final, the build-up has surprised me,” said Nash, who has striker Ruairí Keating back fit to give him a near-full squad.

“I’ve not been to an FAI Cup final before, but the buzz around town, you can feel it.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us, a chance to put some respect on the club’s name after relegation and a chance to be in Europe and win a trophy,” the 39-year-old added.

“That’s what we want to do.”