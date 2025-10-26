Soccer

Eberechi Eze scores first Arsenal league goal with winner against Crystal Palace

Gunners extend Premier League lead with 1-0 win at the Emirates

Eberechi Eze celebrates with team-mates after scoring for Arsenal. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images
Sam Dalling
Sun Oct 26 2025 - 16:271 MIN READ
Premier League: Arsenal 1 (Eze 39) Crystal Palace 0

It had to be him. Eberechi Eze would not have wished his first Premier League goal for Arsenal to come against Crystal Palace. Somewhat because they are his former employer, but, frankly, more so that it has taken a while to arrive.

However, delayed gratification can be satisfying and Eze’s timing was impeccable. With Liverpool suffering a fourth consecutive league defeat at Brentford on Saturday night, Arsenal had a gap to extend. Opportunities like Sunday presented must not be missed if a title is to be won.

But after his team had spent nearly an entire half offering up stodgy bread pudding when light and fluffy meringue was required, Eze provided the momentary magic that Mikel Arteta et al longed for.

Both feet off the ground, with the ball not quite settled nicely, Eze adjusted and volleyed a first-time strike that whipped the home crowd into delight. Three times the stadium announcer bellowed “Eberechi” into the north London air. Three times the call was met with a loud response. One-nil to the Arsenal.

And so, nine games in, Arteta is in the unusual and unexpected position of glancing into his wing-mirror and catching flashes of Bournemouth and Sunderland. Yes, you read that right.

More pertinently, despite August’s defeat at Anfield, one in which Arteta was criticised for driving with both handbrake and a steering lock on, the gap to Liverpool is now seven points. – Guardian

