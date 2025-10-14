Soccer

Ireland international Megan Campbell announces her retirement from football

‘It’s been a while coming but it’s something that I’ve struggled accepting for a long time now’

Republic of Ireland defender Megan Campbell has announced her retirement from football. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire
Tue Oct 14 2025 - 19:15

Republic of Ireland defender Megan Campbell has announced her retirement from football.

Campbell, who played centre back and left back, won 57 caps and included Manchester City and Liverpool among her former clubs.

Campbell helped London City Lionesses secure promotion to the Women’s Super League last season but has been without a club since.

“It’s been a while coming but it’s something that I’ve struggled accepting for a long time now,” said the 32-year-old from Drogheda.

“Football has been my life for over 25 years. Unfortunately, I knew that playing the sport I love and have given everything to would have to end some day. I just never wanted to believe that it would have come this soon.”

In April Campbell broke the Guinness World Record for the longest throw-in for a female footballer after launching the ball 37.55 metres.

