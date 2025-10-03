Shamrock Rovers confirm record-breaking €2m move to Arsenal for Victor Ozhianvuna

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed an agreement has been reached with Arsenal for the transfer of Victor Ozhianvuna in January 2027.

The fee is believed to be worth €2 million plus add-ons, in a deal which the club have said is a “landmark transfer in Irish football and a template for the development of top young football talent in the country”. He becomes the League of Ireland’s most expensive export after formally agreeing his precontract move.

Ozhianvuna (16) will stay at the club until he turns 18 and has been at the club since age six. Brexit law prohibits an Irish player from joining a UK club until they turn 18.

The Irish teenager made his Rovers debut against Bohemians in the opening game of the season, and has played in the Conference League.

The clubs have been in close contact for several years with Rovers’ sporting director Stephen McPhail and Arsenal head of recruitment James Ellis discussing how best to develop a boy of Russian and Nigerian parentage over the next few years.

[ Who is the Irish 16-year-old heading from Shamrock Rovers to Arsenal for €2m?Opens in new window ]