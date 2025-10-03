Ange Postecoglou feels fury as Nottingham Forest fans turn on recently appointed manager

Nottingham Forest suffered defeat in their first European game at the City Ground in almost 30 years as the home fans turned on new boss Ange Postecoglou during a 3-2 Europa League loss to Midtjylland.

Postecoglou’s winless run since he took over 22 days ago continued and the Forest fans vented their frustration, with chants of “sacked in the morning” aimed at the Australian alongside songs of support for former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The result meant Postecoglou became the first permanent Forest boss to be winless in his first six games in 100 years.

Asked if he was surprised how early the fans have turned on him, Postecoglou said: “The fans are disappointed. They’re allowed to have their opinion on it and I heard their opinion.

“Nothing surprises me anymore in football. I guess it’s just the climate we’re in and it seems that’s the way things are going.

“But that’s nothing I can control, my responsibility to make sure we try and get some wins for this football club and progress it and that’s what I’ll be focusing on.”

The Australian has faith he can turn things around though.

He added: “Yes I do [believe things can turn] and nothing that I saw tonight changes any of that.

“I get the mood around the place isn’t going to be great. I understand people’s kind of attitude at the moment, particularly towards me, but I never worry about that, it’s not unfamiliar territory for me.

“I really believe that we’re on the right track and when we get through this period of uncertainty we’ll be on a good path.

“Of course I prefer people were optimistic in what I’m doing, I get that, but I can only change that by winning games of football. I really believe the process in what we’re doing and don’t think we’re far from getting the results we need.”