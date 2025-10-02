European football wrap: Celtic beaten at home by Braga after controversial decision

Kelechi Iheanacho was on the wrong end of a hugely controversial handball decision before Braga wrapped up a 2-0 Europa League win at Celtic Park.

Iheanacho appeared to have brought Celtic level in the 51st minute after Kasper Schmeichel made a mess of dealing with Ricardo Horta’s long-range strike in the first half.

But German referee Tobias Stieler disallowed the goal and video assistant Christian Dingert stuck with the decision, despite no handball being evident on television replays.

Iheanacho capitalised on a loose pass from a free-kick to charge down a scrambled clearance from former Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke before slotting home.

The ball appeared to hit the striker’s face and there was no hint of handball in the replays that followed.

But Dingert stuck with the decision after more than two minutes of studying the footage.

Kieran Tierney and Sebastian Tounekti were denied by good goalkeeping as Celtic chased an equaliser in an open second half.

And Brendan Rodgers’ side were left with one point from their opening two matches after Gabri Martinez netted on the rebound five minutes from time.

Meanwhile, Evan Ferguson’s quest for a first AS Roma goal continues, as the Irish striker started for the Italians at home to Lille in the Europa League as they were beaten 1-0. It is now seven games without a goal for the 20-year-old, who had a quiet night and was subbed off for Artem Dobvyk on 78 minutes.

Unusually, Lille keeper Berke Ozer saved three consecutive penalties late on as they battled to a victory at AS Roma in the Europa League thanks to Hakon Arnar Haraldsson’s early strike.

Haraldsson capitalised on an early Roma error to fire the visitors ahead after six minutes.

Roma were handed a golden chance to equalise in the last minutes after a handball from Aissa Mandi, but Artem Dovbyk’s penalty was saved by Ozer.

Drama followed as the Lille keeper was judged to have moved off his line, only for Dovbyk’s second attempt to be stopped as well, but with Ozer again stepping forward too early.

A third effort was then entrusted to Matias Soule, yet incredibly, Ozer denied him as well and this time the save stood, sealing Lille’s win.

In the Conference League, Crystal Palace set a new club record as they started their Conference League campaign with a 2-0 win over Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kiev at the Motor Lublin Arena in Poland.

Daniel Munoz scored Palace’s first-ever away goal in Europe and second-half substitute Eddie Nketiah also struck, both from Yeremy Pino left-wing crosses, to extend Palace’s unbeaten run to 19 matches.