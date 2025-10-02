Cork City fans set for protest as they welcome St Patrick’s Athletic for FAI Cup semi-final

FAI Cup semi-final: Cork City v St Patrick’s Athletic, Turner’s Cross, 7.30pm – Live on RTÉ 2

The 7.30pm kick-off time may prove more of a rough guide if promises of a fan protest come to fruition at the first of this weekend’s FAI Cup semi-finals.

Cork City fans have pledged full support to their team, but intend to capitalise on RTÉ cameras visiting Turner’s Cross to protest against the stewardship of majority owner Dermot Usher.

It’s understood that the demonstration is designed to disrupt kick-off against St Patrick’s Athletic by at least 10 minutes. No pitch incursion is planned.

The exact nature of the protest has been kept under wraps, but it may be modelled on Ireland fans’ 2019 display against John Delaney’s FAI tenure, where tennis balls were thrown on to the Aviva Stadium pitch during the 1-0 victory over Georgia.

A joint statement from supporters’ groups explained that the protest was aimed “squarely at the owner and the direction he is taking our club”. They claim their decline has been “accelerated” since Usher’s takeover from supporters’ trust FORAS ahead of the 2023 season, citing “no clear vision and constant instability”.

Charging the league’s highest ticket prices, at €25, has been a lightning rod for complaints.

As of July, Usher recorded his total investment in the club at €1.4 million. Manager Ger Nash has endorsed the owner’s financial backing for attracting assistant coach David Meyler and players, such as Seani Maguire, Fiacre Kelleher and Rory Feely from English clubs.

His team have progressed to the last four despite a second relegation in three seasons being all but confirmed. A kind draw has helped, with victories over Leicester Celtic, Waterford and Finn Harps.

City held St Pat’s to a scoreless draw on their last Leeside meeting. However, a 4-0 thumping in Inchicore last Monday week leaves some scar tissue.

While Nash takes his 20th game at the helm, Stephen Kenny will record his 1,000th match in club management.

That stretch has encompassed seven FAI Cup finals, with City providing the opposition for four of those.

The rivalry still simmers under the surface. Maguire, who netted the 121st-minute winner in the 2016 decider, reflected on his relationship with Kenny this week. It began with an unhappy spell at Dundalk, while Maguire felt “shut out” again during Kenny’s international reign.

“I probably spoke more to Stephen after the game we played against Pat’s, when we lost 3-2, than I did when he was Ireland manager,” said the 11-cap international.

Maguire also joked that his current lone-striker role casts him as “the smallest targetman in Europe”. The 5ft 9in frontman won’t mind if he, or one of his team-mates, can nick the winning goal on Friday night.

Otherwise, it will be a matter of soaking up Pat’s pressure. During last week’s 4-0 rout, while City chopped and changed between three and four at the back, the Saints exploited the space left behind and exposed their set-piece frailties. Mason Melia celebrated with a birthday brace.

Pat’s three-month unbeaten run in domestic competitions was ended by Sligo Rovers last weekend. This marks a golden opportunity to regain momentum.

For City, it’s the last chance to make something of a wretched season.