Minister calls on FAI to ‘reconsider their position’ and accept invitation to committee hearing

The joint Oireachtas committee on sport will meet as scheduled on Wednesday in Leinster House despite the Football Association of Ireland declining a second invitation to attend.

The initial hearing to discuss safeguarding procedures was set for July, but the FAI remain concerned that questions from politicians could prejudice an ongoing Garda investigation into alleged abuse in the 1990s by a male coach of female players.

“I think the scope of the hearing here is so broad, that they should really reconsider their position, accept the invitation and engage,” the Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan told RTÉ.

The committee will now meet with representatives from Sport Ireland to discuss safeguarding procedures while the former Republic of Ireland head coach Eileen Gleeson, who remains an employee of the FAI, has been invited to attend in a personal capacity.

The FAI is currently preparing their defence against legal action taken by Gleeson on the grounds of gender discrimination.

The future funding of Irish football is under review since the FAI chief executive David Courell wrote to the committee last Friday to decline the invitation.

An additional €8 million annually over 11 years, to help professionalise League of Ireland club academies is being sought in the 2026 budget on top of the €6 million the FAI already receive.

Minister O’Donovan stated that a situation cannot arise where the Government is funding a sporting body that will not engage with the Oireachtas.

“If there are particular issues around courts and garda investigations, there are mechanisms available to them to alert the chairman that there are certain things that they can’t answer,” said Minister O’Donovan.

The FAI has also withheld files requested by the committee chaired by former Labour leader Alan Kelly.

Kelly and other members of the committee have sought to assuage FAI concerns around prejudicing an open Garda investigation.

“What the FAI are suggesting is alarming as they have called into question our integrity as a committee,” said Senator Evanne Ní Chuilinn. “We gave assurances that we would not discuss individual cases.

“It is also alarming that not only have the FAI declined additional witnesses from attending, they have withdrawn from the process entirely.”

The FAI declined to comment.