Ballon d’Or 2025: Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí take top honours

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé after receiving the men's Ballon d'Or award for 2025. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí have taken top honours at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards.

Dembéle beat Lamine Yamal into second place after helping Paris Saint-Germain complete the treble in 2024-25, a haul that included Champions League glory.

The 28-year-old France midfielder was able to attend the awards ceremony in Paris even though PSG were playing Marseille on Monday night because of a hamstring injury.

Bonmatí made Ballon d’Or history by becoming the first woman to win the award three times in a row.

The 27-year-old Spain and Barcelona midfielder joined Lionel Messi and Michel Platini as the only players to have been recognised for three consecutive years.

“It’s incredible this feeling. I never thought when I was a kid that I could achieve this because I didn’t think women’s football can exist,” she said.

“I had idols like Andres Iniesta and Xavi and when I was a kid I only saw them on TV. It’s incredible to be here and make history.

“But all of these trophies are because of collective work. We had a difficult season because we won some trophies, but we also lost some to amazing footballers.”

2025 winners:

Women’s Kopa trophy: Vicky López – Spain, Barcelona

Men’s Kopa trophy: Lamine Yamal – Spain, Barcelona

Women’s Johan Cruyff trophy: Sarina Wiegman – England

Men’s Johan Cruyff trophy: Luis Enrique – Paris Saint-Germain

Women’s Yashin trophy: Hannah Hampton – England, Chelsea

Men’s Yashin trophy: Gianluigi Donnarumma – Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City

Women’s Gerd Muller trophy: Ewa Pajor – Poland, Barcelona

Men’s Gerd Muller trophy: Viktor Gyokeres – Sweden, Sport/Arsenal

Women’s club of the year: Arsenal

Men’s club of the year: Paris Saint-Germain

Socrates Award: Xana Foundation

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Aitana Bonmatí – Spain, Barcelona

Men’s Ballon d’Or: Ousmane Dembéle – France, Paris Saint-Germain