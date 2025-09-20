Five games, four 1-1 draws: what we learned from Friday night in the League of Ireland

Bohemians edge closer to European football

Bohs were the big, and only, winners from Friday night in the League of Ireland, moving up to second spot in the table courtesy of a rare Dalymount win over Waterford while all around them could only draw 1-1.

Usually so resilient in this fixture, the away side gave up an opening goal so bafflingly disastrous it barely drew an angry reaction on the field. From near the corner flag half an hour in, Niall Morahan launched a Garryowen-type cross towards the six-yard box. Stephen McMullan completely misjudged its flight, dropping the ball over his own line and falling into a horrified scramble as it trickled in.

The Blues weren’t long equalising. Right on half-time, 37-year-old Pádraig Amond proved he still has the sharpest reactions in most League of Ireland penalty areas. Slid through by Josh Miles, Amond’s initial effort was blocked but as the ball looped fortunately up in the air, he rose gratefully to edge it just over the line before Morahan could hook it away.

Bohemians struggled to create big chances in the second period until Archie Meekison found himself with half a yard on the penalty spot, admittedly with his back to goal. The spot must have been a pretty good indicator; Meekison didn’t need to look back at the goalposts before swivelling and powering his strike high into the corner.

Given results elsewhere, Bohs will consider these three valuable points in the race for Europe. They and Derry are level on points with five games remaining. Waterford, meanwhile, are now just three points ahead of the precarious relegation playoff spot in a battle that could swing any of three ways.

St Patrick's Athletic's Mason Melia has a shot saved by Galway United goalkeeper Brendan Clark at Richmond Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Galway United earn Richmond Park draw ahead of seismic Connacht derby

Two days on from his 40th birthday, Galway United goalkeeper Brendan Clarke looked every bit his nimble and assured best at Richmond Park, denying St Pat’s with a string of fine saves.

On another night, Kian Leavy and Mason Melia could have left with two goals each, but neither could find a way around Clarke, who charged imperiously off his line when needed and, when all else failed, shot up strong, reactive palms.

David Hurley was Galway’s best player when these sides met in the FAI Cup last Sunday, and his half-time introduction sparked a greater intensity from the away side. Hurley won and converted a penalty to give the Tribesmen an unexpected lead after an hour, benefiting from an ill-advised Chris Forrester lunge.

St Pat’s piled on the pressure and 10 minutes later, Clarke could do nothing about the equaliser. On a slippery pitch, Jason McClelland’s flashed effort across goal squeezed underneath Garry Buckley’s dangling attempt at a block and nestled inside the far post.

Pat’s are now unbeaten in 10 games domestically, but they will regret not taking more from a game they largely controlled. That said, Galway had chances and felt they were wrongfully denied a late winner through Patrick Hickey, who was adjudged to handle the ball after a Joseph Anang error before he rolled it into an empty net.

Galway’s last league win came against Pat’s in June. It is their only victory in 13 games – a run that has dragged them right into the relegation battle. Monday night’s Connacht derby at home to Sligo carries a serious weight.

Cork City's Darragh Crowley celebrates scoring a late goal against Shamrock Rovers at Turner’s Cross. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cork City keep faint survival hopes alive

They remain eight points adrift of Galway United and Sligo Rovers, but Cork City can take heart from a stunning late equaliser against league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

It looked to be a familiar story of patience and quality for the Hoops, as they wore Cork down and took the lead after 70 minutes. A surgical move down the left created space for Danny Grant on the far side. Josh Honohan spotted the room, and Grant’s finish from just inside the box was pinpoint.

In fact, the equaliser may have been a byproduct of how comfortable Rovers looked defending their lead. If Darragh Crowley thought a simple pass out wide might have led to a chance closer to goal, he may have forgone a 30-yard, injury-time thunderbolt. Thankfully, with thoughtful build-up failing, he only had one thought.

Ed McGinty may feel he could have done better – it never looks great when a goalkeeper ends up on his knees with the ball in the net. But that shouldn’t take away from Crowley’s swerving, ferocious blast. The result is unlikely to change the outcome at either end of the league table, but it keeps things interesting.

Derry's Adam O'Reilly celebrates his goal against Shelbourne with Michael Duffy at the Brandywell. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Shelbourne fail to close gap on Derry

Moments of real quality punctuated a game that could have produced a lot more at the Brandywell.

With 40 minutes gone, the first of those moments arrived. Dipo Akinyemi committed to a hopeful pass down the left channel, showing good strength and guile before aiming a deflected pass across goal towards Adam O’Reilly.

As the ball spun and bounced between Shelbourne defenders, O’Reilly stuck a toe between them, flicking the ball on, up and over Wessel Speel. It was the sort of invention that may come more naturally after scoring a brace in your last game.

Shelbourne quickly came to life. Just before half-time, Mipo Odubeko did brilliantly to set up glaring opportunities for Daniel Kelly and Ali Coote. The latter’s failure to convert was particularly egregious – through on goal, Coote benefited from a ricochet to bundle past Brian Maher. Somehow, with the ball bouncing towards an empty net, Sam Todd bulldozed his way back into the equation and slid in to make a goal-line clearance.

Odubeko, then, was a fitting scorer early in the second half. It was lovely build-up from Kelly and Kerr McEnroy, whose saved effort from close range fell kindly to Mipo. A draw leaves the champions seven points behind Derry and Bohemians, but with two games in hand on both. European qualification is still possible.

Sligo Rovers stay ninth after Drogheda draw

After their famous defeat from the jaws of victory in Kerry last week, Sligo Rovers had an opportunity to bounce back at the Showgrounds on Friday night.

That 4-3 FAI Cup defeat is anomalous in the context of Rovers’ second half of the season, which has constituted an impressive turnaround in form, all things considered. Here, they could have been a couple of goals up on Drogheda in the first half. Chances fell to star man Owen Elding early on, who couldn’t quite make them count.

Elding did flick the ball out left for Ryan O’Kane’s opener just before the whistle blew. Drifting inside, O’Kane struck early from 25 yards, catching Luke Dennison by surprise and finding a bottom corner he had left vacant.

Shortly after the restart, Drogheda levelled. Paddy McClean was unfortunate to handle a skidded cross in his own box, and Paul Doyle took advantage from the resulting penalty.

Sligo now face Galway United with the Connacht sides separated only on goal difference in the battle to avoid a relegation playoff.