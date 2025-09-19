There is light at the end of the tunnel, Heimir. Your eyes just need to adjust

Michael Noonan (right) celebrates with Trent Kone-Doherty after scoring the winner for Ireland under-21s against Armenia under-21s last week. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s snap reaction to the disastrous result in Armenia was both honest and bleak.

“It’s very hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel right now,” said the Republic of Ireland manager immediately after a 2-1 loss deflated hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Hallgrímsson was sitting under the same marble arch in the Republican Stadium where Stephen Kenny struggled to make sense of a Nations League defeat in June 2022.

Recently, Kenny almost jumped into the crowd at Richmond Park, such was his joy at St Patrick’s Athletic knocking Shelbourne out of the FAI Cup.

The state of Irish football is all about perspective.

In these apparently dark days, a light is continually flickering at Tallaght Stadium. Within an hour of Hallgrímsson’s comment, Michael Noonan saved the FAI from a miserable international window by coming off the bench to score with his first effort as an under-21 international.

Ireland beating Andorra 1-0 is hardly a cause for wild celebration but at 17 years, one month and nine days, Noonan became the country’s youngest under-21 goal scorer, claiming a record held by Mason Melia since March.

Then, last weekend, the magic of the cup eclipsed the misery of Yerevan. Unless Kerry FC have Shamrock Rovers’ number in the semi-final, there will be no greater result this season than Colin Healy’s men coming from 3-0 down to beat Sligo Rovers 4-3 last Friday at Mounthawk Park.

Nobody following the FAI’s treatment of Healy, as former Ireland women’s coach, could begrudge Kerry denying Rovers and St Pat’s their first meeting in a cup final since 1967. It is more likely, though, that Cork City can upset St Pat’s in the other semi-final at Turners Cross on October 3rd.

But Rovers versus Pat’s, with Pico Lopes and Chris Forrester strutting their stuff, would fill the Aviva to the brim on Sunday, November 9th. Even a decider between Kerry and Cork City would probably attract a bigger crowd than Ireland versus Armenia.

The light in the tunnel is no longer powered by the Republic of Ireland men’s senior team.

Striker Owen Elding has had an outstanding season for Sligo Rovers. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Spare a thought for Owen Elding. Before Kerry’s remarkable comeback in Tralee last Friday, Sligo’s precocious attacker netted a hat-trick to bring his tally for the season to 14 goals. Elding’s headed, volleyed and clipped finishes separate the 19-year-old from the level he is currently playing.

Ireland under-21 defender Seán Grehan also excelled on loan at Bohemians this year only to struggle to command a start at Doncaster Rovers since Crystal Palace sold him.

Former Ireland manager Brian Kerr addressed this concern recently on Off the Ball.

“Mason Melia and Michael Noonan are doing very well at 16, 17 in the league,” said Kerr before noting that Robbie Keane was capped by Ireland at 17 while playing first-team football for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“We are celebrating that a few teenagers play in the first team and score goals at Cork, Pat’s, Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda,” Kerr continued. “Twenty years ago we had them playing in the first team in the Premier League. That’s where we have fallen back.”

Using Damien Duff and Richard Dunne as his examples, it is closer to 30 years ago.

“Pre-Brexit [Melia and Noonan] would have gone to England by now,” said Kerr. “Would they be in the first team? Maybe, I don’t know. It is hard to measure different times.

“Every club is doing their best, but they are hamstrung because players are starting [to train as professionals] too late.”

Ireland under-21 international Mason Melia is one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the League of Ireland in recent years. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Inpho

The message is clear for 16-year-olds who, unlike Melia and Noonan, cannot command first team football at home. Moving to a European academy is worth strong consideration, with German and Portuguese clubs currently the preferred destinations.

On the wave of Irish teenagers signing for Italian clubs in recent years, agents and parents can learn from the difficulties experienced by James Abankwah, Festy Ebosele, Kevin Zefi, Justin Ferizaj and Naj Razi. None of them are currently playing in Italy.

Having watched Melia, Noonan and Elding grow in the League of Ireland, Irish football fans might be more inclined to track the rest of their careers with interest.

Ideally, the English-born Elding receives his Irish citizenship and passport in time to play under-21s alongside Melia and Noonan when they face Lee Carsley’s England on November 14th.

Melia’s unforgettable time as a Saint is poised to finish at the full-time whistle in the Aviva on November 9th. After that, he is following the footsteps of Keane and Troy Parrott at Spurs.

No light in the tunnel? Try telling Shelbourne and Rovers fans flying into Prague and Amsterdam next month for Uefa Conference League matches that these are not the best of times.

UP NEXT

Shelbourne can accelerate their late run towards European qualification by beating Derry City at the Brandywell tonight. If Shels win and Shamrock Rovers overcome Cork City at Turners Cross, Stephen Bradley’s men will go 10 points clear with seven matches remaining.