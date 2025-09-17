Athlone Town’s European journey ended emphatically by Glasgow City

Europa Cup first qualifying round, second leg: Athlone Town 0 Glasgow City 3 (Whelan 33, Kozlova 80, 82); [Glasgow go through 6-0 on aggregate]

Athlone Town’s European journey came to an end on Wednesday evening when they lost the second leg of their Europa Cup qualifying game 3-0 to Glasgow City on home turf, making it an emphatic 6-0 on aggregate for the Scottish side.

Republic of Ireland international Emily Whelan all but put the tie to bed when she gave Glasgow the lead on 33 minutes, the Dubliner taking advantage of Kellie Brennan’s hesitancy in dealing with a Natalia Wróbel cross to head home at the left post.

And two goals in two second-half minutes from Ukrainian Nicole Kozlova wrapped it up; her first a header after her penalty had been saved by Maria Matthaiou, her second when she turned home a cross from another Irish international, Donegal’s Erin McLaughlin.

But for Matthaiou, the margin of defeat would have been wider, the Cypriot making fine second-half saves from Linda Motlhalo, McLaughlin and Kozlova. Even after interim manager John Sullivan brought on the surprisingly omitted Madie Gibson and Roisin Molloy for the second half, Athlone failed to cause Glasgow much grief at the back.

While their European adventure might be over, Athlone still have a domestic double to play for. With five games to go, they lead Shelbourne by a point in the league, with a game in hand, and they’re through to their fourth successive FAI Cup final after beating Shamrock Rovers in last Sunday’s semi-finals.

It could be a trophy-laden season yet, but their debut European adventure is over.

ATHLONE TOWN: Matthaiou; K Brennan, Shine, McNally (S Brennan 45), Rice; Murphy O’Connor (Molloy 45), Slevin, Waesch (Fitzgerald 80); Ryan (Mooney 81), Donegan (Gibson 45), Brady.

GLASGOW CITY: Gibson; Evans, Golob, Smit, Muir; Wróbel (Lockwood 60), Lauder (McLaughlin 60), Motlhalo (Anderson 65); Whelan, Forrest (Kozlova 60), Määttä (Tanaka 45).

Referee: Karoline Wacker (Germany).