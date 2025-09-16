Arne Slot admits Liverpool have exceeded expectations ahead of start of European campaign

Alexander Isak is in line to make his Liverpool debut in the Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Arne Slot says Liverpool have exceeded his expectations by winning their opening four Premier League matches but must improve as they start their Champions League campaign at home to Atlético Madrid on Wednesday.

Liverpool’s perfect start has them top but they have won each game late, becoming the first Premier League side to win four consecutive matches with goals in the final 10 minutes or later. The results follow the death of Diogo Jota and more than £400 million of signings designed to make the squad more suited to Slot’s vision.

“I think we are far above my expectations from during this summer,” Slot said, before referring first to Jota’s death. “We all knew what happened this summer, and when the schedule came out we had to face Newcastle away and Arsenal and Bournemouth at home, and Burnley away turned out to be a difficult one.

“So for us to be on 12 points now is so much more than I expected, especially when we had so many changes in the squad. I think we can do better but not every time we are going to face Newcastle away and Arsenal at home.”

Slot has included Alexander Isak in the squad for the first time after leaving him out for the victory over Burnley on Sunday. The striker was not deemed able to play twice in a week after missing preseason and the head coach wanted him available for the start of the European campaign.

“It is 100 per cent sure he will not play 90 minutes, but he is part of the squad,” Slot said.

Virgil van Dijk has played against Isak numerous times and talked up the Swede’s ability on Tuesday. “He’s a clinical finisher. I think if you look at his finishing skills, heading left, right, top corners, he’s the complete striker at the moment and same you can say from Hugo [Ekitike]. Very good, very eager, obviously the quality he’s been showing already since, I think, the first session.”

Van Dijk said he had spoken to Isak during the international break. “For him it’s obviously about getting as fit as possible, as quickly as possible, getting to understand each one of us as quickly as possible, how we train, how we press, how we do set pieces. So it’s been a good week for him and let’s see tomorrow.”

Liverpool have ambitions to challenge for the Champions League after being knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the last 16 last season. Atlético’s visit is the start of a difficult-looking league stage for Slot’s side, who then travel to Galatasaray and will also face Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Madrid, Inter and PSV before Christmas.

“I’m confident that we can show Europe that we are a fantastic team, but you have to work for it,” Van Dijk said. “It’s all about the work that you put in, obviously on the pitch but off the pitch as well, in order to be at your best.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker makes a save during the Champions League Round of 16, first-leg match against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes last March.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker admits the focus on winning the Premier League last season may have cost them when it came to their European exit.

“It is difficult to talk now about that,” the Brazil international said. “At the time we were so focused on the Premier League and it is hard to play in two big competitions at the same time. I think we had the quality at the time, we could do better.

“The first game [against PSG] we didn’t do so well we didn’t deserve the win, but we won in the end. In the second game we played better but they have quality and they showed their quality by winning the Champions League.

“We know that from our side we could do much better and this is what we will try and do this season.

“Of course we have a lot of desire for winning trophies this season again. In the Premier League last season was great, we know how special it is to win the Champions League.

“The players who did it in 2019 had that feeling and we want to have the feeling again. The new players they have full desire to win the trophies that we have in front of us, not only the Champions League and the Premier League but the [domestic] cups as well.

“We are going to try and fight for every trophy but of course the Champions League is a big target for us.”

Atlético will be without forward Julián Alvarez as he continues to recover from the discomfort that forced him off during their last La Liga match against Villarreal.

The 25-year-old Argentinian World Cup winner, who has one goal in four games this season, was replaced for the second half of Atletico’s 2-0 home win over Villarreal on Saturday.

Thiago Almada, Jose Maria Gimenez, Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso (ankle sprain) were also not fit to travel as part of Diego Simeone’s 22-man squad for the game at Anfield.– Guardian