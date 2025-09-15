Kerry FC earn Clifford-esque comeback as Hallgrímsson turns his attention to Eurovision

Comeback of the weekend? Ah here, no contest – take a bow, Kerry FC. According to the all-knowing Twitter account @StattoLOI, their FAI Cup quarter-final extra-time triumph over Sligo Rovers on Friday was the first time in the history of the competition that a side came back from 3-0 down to win a tie 4-3. Three other clubs drew 3-3 having trailed by the same margin, but only went through after replays.

Our favourite response to the miracle of Mounthawk Park? We’ll go with the WhatsApp exchange between Phelim Warren (@Freewheeler12) and his nephew Darragh:

Phelim: “Sligo 3-0 up in Kerry. 3-3. Extra time.”

Darragh: “Jesus, did they bring on David Clifford or something?”

They didn’t, but they did bring on Daniel Okwute, who won it in the 117th minute. Some night.

WORD OF MOUTH

“Yeah, I spoke to them about the job, but I think they spoke to every Tom, Dick and Harry. But that’s the FAI, they couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery.” – Roy Keane sending some love in the direction of Abbotstown.

“He’s the one who sticks his finger up your ass to be at 100 per cent. We should give him a lifetime contract. He’s someone I love very much.” – Angel Di Maria paying a rather unique tribute to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni.

“It bothers me – when you open his jacket, his skin isn’t green and yellow.” – Veteran Brazilian coach Abel Braga none too pleased about a non-Brazilian being in charge of the national team. Mind you, if Carlo Ancelotti’s skin was green and yellow, that would be a health concern.

QUOTE

“We should respect Armenia. It’s like Iceland when we go to Eurovision – we always think we have the best song, but we never go to the qualifying round.”

Heimir Hallgrímsson before that hiccup in Yerevan. It now looks like we’ll be going to neither the World Cup nor the Eurovision. Hard times.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson during the World Cup qualifier against Armenia. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

NUMBER: 10

That’s how many months ago Barcelona were meant to return to the Camp Nou after its €1.5 billion refurbishment, but still no sign of its completion. It’s Spain’s Children’s Hospital.

Without a trace

Granted, you can’t keep track of the movements of every player in world football, especially those who aren’t quite household names. And not to be rude about it, but Gustaf Lagerbielke wouldn’t quite fall into the same fame category as, say, his fellow Swede Alexander Isak.

Celtic fans might, though, recall his brief enough spell in Glasgow when he made just 10 appearances for the club before Brendan Rodgers decided ‘you’re grand thanks’ and shipped him off on loan last season to FC Twente Enschede.

Sweden's Gustaf Lagerbielke. Photograph: Mikaela Landestroem/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

How au fait is Enschede’s local council with Lagerbielke’s career progression? Well, they’ve included him on a list of the city’s “missing persons”. “Our investigation shows that we do not know their whereabouts,” they said of the residents they can’t trace.

If only they followed Portuguese football they’d know Gustaf joined Braga in July. Keep up Enschede, keep up.

MORE WORD OF MOUTH

“Working with a coach who is constantly clashing with referees and the league is like being a firefighter in California. But I have a good relationship with him – probably because I didn’t work with him for very long.” – Former Roma CEO Guido Fienga on his six months trying to put out Jose Mourinho-ignited fires.

Wayne Rooney with Louis Van Gaal. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

“I loved Van Gaal, he was so funny. We had a lunch with all the players, wives, girlfriends, staff. He came up to Coleen and said ‘your children, they look very much like the father ... he has very strong sperm’. That was the first time he met her.” – Wayne Rooney proving that, truly, there’s only one Louis van Gaal.

“He seems to be a lovely guy with a lovely family, but he’s as inspirational as pesto pasta on a Sunday night. He’s the Tim Peake of planet earth. He makes time stand still, and not in a good way.” – The Observer’s Giles Whittell somewhat underwhelmed by Harry Kane’s impact for England.