FAI chief confirms association has asked Fifa and Uefa to take ‘strong position’ on Israel

Republic of Ireland fans display a banner saying 'Show Israel the red card' during the recent World Cup qualifier against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has called on Uefa and Fifa to “adopt a strong position” in relation to Israel being allowed compete in international football.

Before last week’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Irish supporters displayed a banner stating “Show Israel the red card”.

An Irish fan group and the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland (PFAI) subsequently wrote to the FAI requesting that it considers its position on Israel.

It drew attention to Israel competing in the same Uefa process as Ireland to qualify for the World Cup in North America 2026. Similar comparisons were drawn to Euro 2028, which Ireland is scheduled to co-host along with England, Scotland and Wales.

“We acknowledged the letter and said we would respond in a more considered manner in about 10 days,” said FAI chief executive David Courell. “We are in ongoing dialogue with Uefa and Fifa on this – we have been for quite some time. We do look to them as the governing body at federation level and there are certain things that are in train in respect of those organisations.

I think what is happening in Gaza is appalling. On a human level, it is really difficult to see that unfold — David Courell

“We are going to have continued conversations and we will make our position clear in time.”

In a briefing with the media on Friday, Courell declined to give his own view on Israel being allowed compete under the Uefa banner.

“We will speak with our stakeholders first. They are the ones that brought the question to us and we will be responding in due course,” he said.

“I think what is happening in Gaza is appalling. On a human level, it is really difficult to see that unfold. We have met the Palestinian FA, we have facilitated a game here in Ireland and we continue to make representations with Uefa and Fifa, that’s all I can say.

“We are making representations that we would like these global and regional federations to adopt a strong position.”