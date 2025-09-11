Manchester United’s André Onana seals move to Trabzonspor on season loan

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana before the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday August 30, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

André Onana has completed his season-long loan move from Manchester United to Trabzonspor.

The 29-year-old joined United from Inter Milan in 2023 for an initial €51 million, plus a potential €4 million in add-ons.

However, a string of errors quickly led pressure to mount on the Cameroon international, who had ended his first season with an FA Cup winners’ medal, only for more issues to follow under Ruben Amorim last term.

A hamstring injury prevented Onana from being involved with the team during preseason – and he made an error in his first game of the campaign as the Red Devils suffered a humiliating Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby.

Onana’s future at Old Trafford looked more uncertain after United made the deadline-day signing of Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens for €21 million plus add-ons.

A short club statement read: “Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the duration of the 2025-26 season, subject to international clearance and registration.

“The move has been completed ahead of the Turkish transfer window closing on Friday. We would like to wish André good luck.”

After the international break, United return to action in the Premier League away to rivals Manchester City on Sunday.