Portugal come from behind to edge Hungary with late Cancelo goal

Portugal earned a 3-2 victory at Hungary in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, with Joao Cancelo scoring a late winner, two minutes after the hosts had equalised, to put them in control at the top of Ireland’s Group F with two away wins from two.

The visitors had come from behind to lead thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty but almost let the three points slip when conceding late on before Cancelo’s goal rescued the win to add to their 5-0 success in Armenia on Saturday.

Hungary took the lead in the 21st minute when Barnabas Varga met Zsolt Nagy’s inch-perfect cross into the box with a header which went in off the upright, before Portugal drew level 15 minutes later through Bernardo Silva’s close-range effort.

Portugal went in front after Varga handballed a Ronaldo flick-on in the area, and the 40-year-old buried his spot kick into the bottom corner.

Hungary, who drew 2-2 away to Ireland on Saturday, looked to have done the same in Budapest when Varga headed his second of the night six minutes from time but the hosts were unable to hold on.

Two minutes later, Cancelo struck a first-time shot from outside the area after a Bernardo Silva pass to leave Portugal top of the group standings on six points.

Armenia, who beat Ireland 2-1, are second with three points, with Hungary and Ireland on one point.

Meanwhile, England put themselves on the verge of World Cup qualification with a 5-0 win in Serbia.

Goals from Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Marcus Rashford put their hosts to the sword.

They are now eight points clear of Serbia and their place at next summer’s World Cup could be guaranteed in the October international camp.

Norway’s Erling Haaland scored five goals and substitute Thelo Aasgaard added four more as they hammered hapless Moldova 11-1 to take another huge step towards qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

With five games played, the Norwegians top Group I on 15 points, six ahead of second-placed Italy, who have a game in hand. Moldova’s worst defeat leaves them bottom of the group with no points.