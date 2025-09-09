Player ratings: Kelleher and Ferguson not enough to prop up disappointing Ireland

Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford)

Moved his feet very early for the penalty but Kelleher couldn’t have done much to prevent the home side’s second goal. Made four really good saves thereafter to deny even greater embarrassment as Ireland were cut open continuously.

Rating: 7

Jake O’Brien (Everton)

Whipped in a nice ball from the right just after the half-hour mark but was caught badly in behind for the home side’s second goal. Ireland’s defence looked in disarray for much of the second half.

Rating: 3

Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Produced a brave block in the 35th minute to deny a goal but was caught wrong-footed and nipped at Zelarayan, who made the most of the tackle to win a match-turning penalty. Thereafter, he was part of an incredibly shaky, open Ireland defence.

Rating: 3

Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town)

Got caught for one of the best scoring chances of the first half, slipping on the endline after trying to chase down the Armenian captain, Barseghyan. Thankfully Armenia didn’t take advantage on that occasion. Was guilty of some bad passing out of defence.

Rating: 3

Ryan Manning (Southampton)

Unable to have the same impact he managed on Saturday. Slotting in on the left in Yerevan, he got caught between his defensive and offensive responsibilities often but did force a good save from Chancharevich during the second half.

Rating: 4

Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene in action against Armenia's Erik Piloyan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United)

Brought real energy and threat when introduced off the bench against Hungary but his first touch was rusty here. Chased down loose ball and tried to create chances out wide but was hauled ashore at the break.

Rating: 4

Jason Knight (Bristol City)

Ireland really struggled for a foothold in the middle of the field and Knight was anonymous for way too long. He conceded a needless free in a dangerous position in the 80th minute.

Rating: 4

Josh Cullen (Burnley)

The wait continues for Cullen to become Ireland’s midfield general because the Burnley player was unable to influence the game. Ireland showed little creativity in the middle and were overrun there by the home side. Cullen was taken off during the second half.

Rating: 4

Finn Azaz (Southampton)

Tried to set a positive tempo for Ireland by getting a shot off after only 22 seconds but like most of the Irish team he faded out of the game. Armenia looked stronger as the match went on.

Rating: 4

Ireland's Finn Azaz and Armenia's Georgii Arutiunian. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town)

Might have had a penalty in the 31st minute but opted to stay on his feet after Piloyan threw himself across the Ireland player. Gave away a lazy free in the 15th minute and was out of the game for long periods. Substituted at half-time.

Rating: 4

Evan Ferguson (AS Roma)

The classiest Irish player on the pitch, he curled home his goal with real calmness. Ferguson almost opened the scoring with a beautifully weighted lob over Chancharevich early on, only for the ball to be headed off the goal line. Overall he did as much as he could in dire circumstances.

Rating: 7

Substitutions

Half-time substitutes Kasey McAteer and Adam Idah both played key roles in Evan Ferguson’s goal but the bench couldn’t spark another Irish comeback. Armenia outplayed Ireland in the second half and the visitors looked all out of confidence.

Rating: 3

Manager – Heimir Hallgrímsson

Where to now? Probably not the World Cup, anyhow.

For the ninth time in 10 competitive matches, a Heimir Hallgrímsson side fell behind.

Had to rip up his prematch plans early once again but personnel and tactical changes made Ireland appear even more vulnerable. They were a jaded, disorganised and defeated side long before the end.

Rating: 2