‘A little lost for words’: Heimir Hallgrímsson will consider position after Armenia defeat

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson on the sideline on Tuesday during the defeat to Armenia in the Fifa World Cup Qualifier Group F, at Republican Stadium in Yerevan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson was asked to assess his chances of receiving a contract extension from the FAI in November, following a 2-1 loss to Armenia in Yerevan.

Defeat to a country ranked 105th in the world, that lost 5-0 to Portugal in last Saturday’s opening World Cup qualifier and 6-1 to Georgia last March, brings into question the Icelander’s credentials to lead Ireland to Euro 2028 on home soil.

“I’m not concerned about me,” said Hallgrímsson. “When you have a performance like this, the coach’s job is under question, that’s just the name of the game.

“The campaign, definitely – we probably need a miracle to qualify from now.”

Ireland’s next World Cup qualifier is against Portugal in Lisbon on October 11th, before hosting Armenia at the Aviva Stadium three days later.

[ Ken Early: Ireland’s defeat to Armenia was an utter farceOpens in new window ]

Hallgrímsson confirmed late on Tuesday night that he will consider his position as he sat in the same spot where Stephen Kenny had to explain a 1-0 loss to Armenia in June 2022.

“I’m always doing that. It’s tough to sit here to explain what happened.

“I am a little lost for words,” admitted the 58-year-old coach who guided Iceland to the 2018 World Cup. “It was so unlike us in so many ways. Both defensively open and indecisive, and on the ball, too many mistakes.

“Too many players had an off day today and against a good team like this, that was hurt coming into this match, they deservedly won the game. We were absolutely second best.

“I would say it’s the worst performance since I came in, tactically. We were losing a lot of individual duels both defensively and in attack.”

Hallgrímsson recently asked the Irish public to judge him on specific details such as fighting spirit, set piece expertise and organisation, yet all of these qualities were absent in the Yerevan performance.

“We wanted to tighten up the midfield, we knew it would be a tough match in midfield, we wanted to do win that area. Definitely, it did not work, they played through us so many times.”

Finally, Hallgrímsson declined to explain how his team went from salvaging a point at home to Hungary on Saturday to the complete collapse against Armenia that removes almost any lingering hope of qualifying for North America 2026.

“It is obviously impossible to answer this question,” he replied. “I think the travel and the recovery time would have affected this game, but I am not going to make excuses for that performance.

“Why? I am going to look at it. We need to look inside to see what we could have done better. The staff and the players will do that themselves. We will learn something, there are probably a lot of reasons. But no excuses, forgive me for that.”