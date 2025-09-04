Mason Melia scores twice as Ireland under-21s win in Moldova

European under-21 championship qualifying Group D: Moldova 1 (Lupan 23) Republic of Ireland 2 (Melia 37, 74)

A brace of Mason Melia goals were crucial at Nisporeni Central Stadium on Thursday as the Republic of Ireland came from behind to secure victory over Moldova in their opening game of European under-21 championship qualifying Group D.

While they initially took their time to settle amid humid conditions, Ireland were close to opening the scoring in the 12th minute of this contest. From an enticing corner by Jamie Mullins, former Bohemians centre-half Sean Grehan headed the ball towards the target and it took a clearance by Moldovan midfielder Stefan Bitca to avert the danger.

Yet Moldova served notice of their capabilities when Dan-Angelo Botan forced a save from Ireland netminder Noah Jauny and when he raced on to a ball over the top by Cristian Pascaluta on the first-quarter mark, Petrocub Hincesti attacker Mihai Lupan broke the deadlock with a smooth finish into the bottom left-hand corner.

This came as a setback to Jim Crawford’s Irish visitors and they could have fallen further adrift if Nicolae Rotaru had not fired wide off a Bitca pass in the 34th minute.

However, Moldova custodian Roman Dumenco was subsequently forced into action with a low save from a Rocco Vata strike and following an inch-perfect cross by Sligo Rovers’ Jad Hakiki on 37 minutes, St Patrick’s Athletic frontman Melia made no mistake with a poked finish from close-range.

This was the 17-year-old Co Wicklow native’s second goal in as many games at this level and it ensured Ireland were well in contention for all three points moving into the second half.

Nevertheless, the hosts continued to cause problems for their opponents and Grehan breathed a sigh of relief when he diverted a Moldova free-kick on to the crossbar before it eventually went behind for a corner.

The game was there for the taking for either side moving into the final half-hour but while Vata was providing a strong threat down the left wing, it was a substitute who offered the spark as Ireland squeezed in front with 16 minutes remaining.

Capitalising on defensive hesitancy from Matteo Obleac, Hull City’s Harry Vaughan cut into the box on the right-hand side and proceeded to deliver a ball that was turned home by the raiding Melia.

This had Ireland in the driving seat with the final whistle fast approaching and the visiting team ultimately held out to complete a winning start to a group campaign that will continue with a home encounter against Andorra in Tallaght next Tuesday.

MOLDOVA: Dumenco; Forov, Gospodinov (Obleac, 46 mins), Dijinari, Gherasimencov; Bitca (Cozma, 72 mins), Pascaluta, Costin; Lupan (Lupascu, 85 mins), Botan (Luchita, 72 mins), Rotaru (Creciun, 85 mins).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Jauny; Devaney, Abankwah, Grehan, Slater; Hakiki, Adam Murphy (Lipsiuc, 83 mins), Mullins, Vata (Noonan, 83 mins); O’Mahony (Vaughan, 66 mins), Melia.

Referee: K Zabroda (Ukraine).