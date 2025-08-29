‘We need it’: State funding vital for Irish clubs to compete in Europe, says Stephen Bradley

Shamrock Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley celebrates with his son Josh after the game against Santa Clara, which they won 2-1 on aggregate in Tallaght. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne come at the Uefa Conference League group stages, to run over six matches from October to December, from completely different perspectives.

Rovers, under Stephen Bradley since 2016, have gradually built towards securing a winter of European football for the third time in four years.

Shelbourne denied the dominant club in Irish football a fifth successive Premier Division title last season to end an 18-year wait for a League of Ireland title.

Rovers were distracted last season by reaching the knockout rounds of the Conference League, where they lost on penalties to Norway’s Molde but they have bounced back to close in on a fifth title in six years, while Shelbourne are sixth in the league, 14 points behind the Hoops.

What’s more, the Shels team that beat Linfield 2-0 at Windsor Park on Thursday night to qualify for the group stages for the first time had five new players – Mipo Odubeko, Kerr McInroy, Milan Mbeng, James Norris on loan from Liverpool and Dutch goalkeeper Wessel Speel on loan from Minnesota United, who were all signed to make them competitive in Europe.

Joey O’Brien’s side only started four Irish men - Odubeko, JJ Lunney, Paddy Barrett and Sean Gannon, in contrast to 10 Irish players in the Rovers team that beat Portuguese club Santa Clara 2-1 on aggregate.

The 11th player is actually from Crumlin but since 2019, Pico Lopes has made 31 appearances for Cape Verde where his father Carlos Lopes was born.

Rovers have hardly stood still, signing the former Republic of Ireland under-21 midfielder Matthew Healy, recruiting Danny Grant from Bohemians and exposing 17-year-old striker Michael Noonan to the professional game.

Neither way is wrong, but Shelbourne are more comparable to Rovers’ first foray into the Conference League in 2022 when their need to retain the league title was prioritised over group games in Sweden, Belgium and Norway.

Shelbourne are out of the FAI Cup so they have nine matches to close a six-point gap to Derry City in third place if they want to return to Europe in 2026.

Both clubs are funded by private investment in their first teams and club academies, with tech entrepreneur Neil Doyle taking a co-ownership role at Tolka Park and billionaire financier Dermot Desmond owning 25 per cent of Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers' players and fans celebrate after the game. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

As the FAI applies for €8 million annually in government funding over 11 years to professionalise 26 club academies across the country, the wonder is how sustainable it is for two Irish clubs to make the group stages of the Conference League without State support.

“We’ve done it the last three of four years without the government money,” said Bradley before adding, “No, we need it. There’s no getting away from it. We need the Government.

“But I also understand the Government’s point of view of why they’ve been cautious. It’s not about just throwing money around.

“It’s our job as a league to keep pushing forward, keep growing it, keep having people talking about it in a positive light. And we’re doing that. That can only build trust with the people who make the decisions. That’s all we can do.”

Bradley has been invited into Leinster House, alongside the FAI, to explain to politicians the importance of investment in academies, especially now that Brexit blocks Irish teenagers from joining an English club until they turn 18.

Rovers recently agreed a €2 million fee to sell the 16-year-old Victor Ozhianvuna to Arsenal when he turns 18 in 2027.

“It’s about the Government trusting that the money’s going to be spent for the right reasons in the right areas,” he continued. “We all know that we need the Government to really see the full potential of this league, not just this club, this league.”

Bradley also had an interesting perspective on the FAI announcing redundancies that could range from 40 to 70 job losses.

“I think the FAI, the umbrella, was far too big for far too long in every way. They can’t do that. It’s unmanageable. They can’t have their hands in everything around the country and every department and every league.

“You can’t manage it. And that’s where a lot of the lack of trust comes from, from both sides.

Shelbourne captain Patrick Barrett leads his team-mates over to their fans as they celebrate after their victory over Linfield at Windsor Park, in Belfast. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

“So I think we need government funding. And I genuinely believe we’re going in the right direction.

“All we can do is to keep focusing on what we’re doing and keep pushing, pushing this team and this club and this league forward in a positive way.”

Late Thursday night on the Windsor Park pitch, O’Brien paid tribute to Damien Duff, who he replaced as Shels manager on June 23rd after the Ireland legend unceremoniously resigned.

“It is a continuation of Damien and what we built over the last three years,” he said. “Group stage football was our aim. Damien is not here for the last part, but he played a huge role in that dressing room with the players we brought in.”

