Shelbourne to face Crystal Palace while Shamrock Rovers get Shakhtar in European draw

Shelbourne will host Crystal Palace and travel to the Netherlands to face Troy Parrott’s AZ Alkmaar in the group stages of the Uefa Conference League.

The League of Ireland champions are expected to switch their three home matches from Tolka Park to Tallaght Stadium as they also welcome Drita from Kosovo and Hacken Gothenburg to Dublin between October and December.

Under the current Uefa rules, neither Shelbourne nor Shamrock Rovers can play one-off games at the Aviva Stadium once they confirm the 10,000 capacity Tallaght venue as their home ground.

Rovers will have home ties against European specialists Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine, Celje of Slovenia and Hamrun Spartains from Malta with daunting trips to Sparta Prague, AEK Athens and Icelandic champions Breidablik.

Shelbourne must also travel to Celje and Shkendija (North Macedonia).

Rovers will be disappointed with such a challenging draw as they were ranked 12th of 36 clubs in the League while Shels were the last seed.

The full fixture list and venues will be released on Sunday but Uefa have confirmed six Thursday night games on October 2nd and 23rd, November 6th and 27th, and December 11th and 18th before a break until the knockout playoffs on February 19th and 26th.

In the Europa Cup, Evan Ferguson’s Roma have two trips to Glasgow to play Rangers and Celtic at Parkhead after Brendan Rodgers side was knocked out of the Champions League by Kairat of Kazakhstan.

