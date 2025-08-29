Ruben Amorim: ‘Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years’

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim looks dejected after his team concede a goal during the Carabao Cup second-round match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said “sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years” as he put his post-match comments after Wednesday’s shock Carabao Cup loss to Grimsby down to emotion.

United came from 2-0 down to force a penalty shoot-out at Blundell Park but lost it 12-11 as summer signing Bryan Mbeumo missed the decisive kick, and afterwards Amorim said “something has to change” at Old Trafford and that the players’ performance “spoke really loud”.

Those comments led to speculation over Amorim’s future given he has overseen only eight wins in 34 domestic games with United, who finished a lowly 15th in the Premier League last season – their worst top-flight campaign since 1974.

But ahead of Saturday’s match against Burnley, Amorim said his responses can be more extreme in the heat of the moment after a game.

“Every time in the future we have one defeat like that I’m going to be like that, I’m going to say sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players, sometimes I defend my players,” he said.

“This is my way of doing things and I’m going to be like that. And I felt that in that moment I was so frustrated and annoyed. And I know, again, that you have a lot of experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media, to be more constant, to be more calm. I’m not going to be like that.”

Smiling, Amorim then added: “Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years. Sometimes I love to be with my players, sometimes I don’t want to be with them. I need to improve on that, it’s going to be hard but now I’m focused on the next game.”

United opened the season with a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal before taking a point from a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday.

The shock loss to Grimsby has dealt another blow to confidence after a summer in which the club invested £200 million in a new front line, giving Saturday’s match at home to the newly-promoted Clarets the feel of a must-win fixture.

“I was really upset and disappointed because I felt we had a very good pre-season, we were playing better, we were being consistent in the way we played,” Amorim added.

“We played badly for 30 minutes against Fulham and that kind of performance [against Grimsby] I was really disappointed with everything but now it’s a new game and we focus on that.”

United on Thursday agreed a fee with Chelsea for the sale of Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho, while Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly close to sealing his own exit.

However, United have rejected a request from 20-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to leave the club on loan after he was an unused substitute in their first two Premier Legaue games.

“I want Kobbie to stay,” Amorim said. “He needs to fight for his place, and we need Kobbie. So that is not going to change. The rest I don’t know how it’s going to finish.

“I understand that the players that are not playing in this moment are disappointed. But everyone will have the same opportunity to play. You have to fight during the week.”