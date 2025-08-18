New Tottenham ‘Hotspaw’ pet partner leaves Spurs fans howling with frustration

The mood of Spurs’ fans would, you’d imagine, have picked up a bit after Saturday’s 3-0 win over Burnley, but they’ve been less than content with the club’s work on the transfer market during the summer, especially after losing their captain Son Heung-min to Los Angeles FC and James Maddison being ruled out for most or all of the season through injury.

So when the club started a tweet with “we are delighted to announce ...”, little wonder that said fans got excited. Except? They were announcing a partnership with premium pet food brand Frontier Pets which would become it’s “Official Pre-Season Tour Sleeve Partner” and “Official Partner of our groundbreaking Supporters’ Club for dog-owners, Tottenham Hotspaw”.

Alas, we can’t repeat the gist of most of the replies from deflated supporters, most of them a bit obscene. There was one, though, from a West Ham fan by the name of ‘Big Dave’: “Well it was never gonna be Winalot, was it?” Unkind.

Quote

Moise Kean of Fiorentina battles for possession with Murillo of Nottingham Forest during the pre-season friendly match. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty

“I really like him. He churns the games out, reads the game really well. He’s got a physique that makes him look like SpongeBob, but I think he’s a real talent.” Stuart Pearce on his admiration for Nottingham Forest defender SquarePants Murillo.

By the Numbers: 335

That’s how many million Euros Liverpool have spent in the transfer window, making them the biggest spenders in world football this summer. And that’s before they nail down Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi.

Word of Mouth

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

“I’m going to stop after this stage with City because I need to focus on myself. I want to watch the cows go by when the train goes by. My grandfather used to say, ‘you look at me like cows watch the train go by’.” Pep Guardiola on career breaks and cow-watching.

“He’s a decent player, nothing more. He’s no Marco van Basten.” Arrigo Sacchi tries to contain his excitement over AC Milan’s interest in Rasmus Hojlund.

“In medical terms, the operation succeeded but the patient died, so not that good in the end.” Thomas Frank on Spurs giving up a two-goal lead with five minutes to go against PSG in the Super Cup, before being laid to rest in the penalty shoot-out.

United fan sets up GoFundMe to try to send Baleba

It’s always touching to see supporters try to help out their clubs when they’re in desperate financial need, and another such example arose last week when a man who identified himself only as ‘Ian M’ set up a GoFundMe page to help his club buy a very badly needed midfielder.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

“We need this to happen we need this to happen we need this to happen we need this to happen,” was all Ian wrote.

His target figure is £120 million (€139m), but unfortunately he’s only raised £506 so far. All of which means, Manchester United have to find another £119,999,494 to buy Brighton’s Carlos Baleba. Just Google ‘Baleba to Man Utd fund’ and donate what you can.

More Word of Mouth

“Saudi Arabia is a country where there’s no alcohol, there’s no nightlife. There are no distractions. He only has one option: to play and rest and be with friends and family.” Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus confident that new signing Joao Felix will focus on his football, seeing as he’ll have nothing else to be doing in Riyadh.

“Italy continues to be an elephant’s graveyard – before it was [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Franck Ribery], now it’s De Bruyne and Modric.” Paolo Di Canio suggesting that Kev (Napoli) and Luka (AC Milan) are over the hill.

“**** off then. No good having whingers and moaners in the camp. Only want players that want to wear the shirt. He can **** right off.” Former Brentford gaffer Martin Allen wishing the club’s forward Yoane Wissa well in his pursuit of a move to Newcastle.