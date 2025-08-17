Irish player tracker: Troy Parrott goal streak continues in AZ draw, while Josh Cullen a bright spark for Burnley

Most Irish players in the European leagues are now back in action as the Premier League returned over the weekend. It proved to be a mixed bag of disappointment and enthusiasm - with some yet to impress but also plenty of positives, especially in the goalscoring department.

Troy Parrott is beginning to look like the striker Ireland have been crying out for. He has scored nine goals already this season. Parrott netted at the weekend in AZ Alkmaar’s 2-2 draw with Volendam, after scoring the winner in Europe a few days earlier to push his side into the Conference League playoff round. Confidence is flowing through him and for once, we’re talking about an Irish forward in red-hot form rather than one trying to find minutes off the bench.

Parrott’s form is the standout storyline so far and if he can carry this purple patch into September, Ireland could suddenly have a match-winner capable of changing games at international level. It’s not often we have been able to say that in recent years.

Closer to home, the Premier League returned and it was a mixed weekend for the Irish contingent. Keith Andrews took charge of his first competitive game as Brentford manager. Nathan Collins wore the armband as club captain and Caoimhín Kelleher shook off injury worries to make his debut. But what should have been a landmark day quickly turned sour as Brentford were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest. It was the kind of bruising start that Andrews will want to park as quickly as possible.

Elsewhere, Josh Cullen was one of the few bright sparks. Back in the Premier League as Burnley captain, he put in a tireless midfield shift against Tottenham. Burnley may have lost 3-0, but Cullen’s display showed he belongs at this level. Matt Doherty also featured in the English top flight, playing the full 90 minutes in Wolves’ 4-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Alan Browne was absent from Sunderland’s squad for their match against West Ham, raising doubts about his role this season. Andrew Moran’s omission from Brighton’s matchday panel against Fulham points toward a loan - or even a permanent move - before the transfer window closes.

For Irish wingers, the picture remains frustrating. Kasey McAteer was restricted to a couple of minutes, Rocco Vata was unused on his return from injury at Watford and Festy Ebosele has managed only nine minutes across four Conference League qualifiers for İstanbul Başakşehir. There was, however, a spark of encouragement from Mikey Johnston. The winger came off the bench for West Brom and turned match-winner, providing two assists in a 3-2 win over Wrexham. James McClean also chipped in with an assist for Wrexham, while Jayson Molumby played 90 minutes for the Baggies.

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards celebrates his team's win with Finn Azaz, who set up the third goal against Millwall. Photograph: Flynn Duggan/PA Wire

The biggest boost of the weekend came from Finn Azaz. Back fit after injury, Ireland’s number 10 returned for Middlesbrough in their 3-0 win over Millwall, immediately setting up Boro’s third goal with a deft assist. His creativity and goal threat could be pivotal for the national side ahead of the September internationals. Aidomo Emakhu also featured in the game, coming on for Millwall in the closing stages.

In League One, David McGoldrick reminded everyone of his class with another goal for Barnsley in their 1-1 draw with Bolton, set up by skipper Luca Connell. At Leyton Orient, Aaron Connolly scored his first goal for the club in a comeback 2-2 draw with Stockport, assisted by Ollie O’Neill. O’Neill then completed the turnaround himself with a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser. Corey O’Keeffe also picked up an assist for Stockport. Lincoln’s 3-2 win over Plymouth was full of Irish action - James Collins bagged a brace for the Imps, while Owen Oseni continued his blistering start by netting his third goal of the week, fresh off a midweek EFL Cup double.

Further afield, the Irish continue to make their mark. Matthew Moore was on target for Hoffenheim’s under-19s in the DFB-Pokal, Joe Hodge played 87 minutes for CD Tondela in their 1-0 loss to Famalicão, and Jaden Umeh made his Benfica under-23 debut at just 17 years old. Andrew Omobamidele, meanwhile, was suspended for Strasbourg’s opener, serving a ban from the tail end of last season.

Player of the Week - Owen Oseni (Plymouth Argyle)

Owen Oseni’s first goal for Plymouth Argyle on his full debut!🇮🇪



Oseni scored a second half brace last night as Plymouth came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 with a massive helping hand from Oseni. pic.twitter.com/ILidbt63mh — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) August 13, 2025

Owen Oseni enjoyed a stellar week for Plymouth, earning Player of the Week honours. On his full debut in the EFL Cup, he scored twice to inspire a remarkable comeback against QPR from 2-0 down, helping Plymouth to a 3-2 victory. He continued his fine form at the weekend, netting a superb goal in their 3-2 defeat to Lincoln. Despite the loss, Oseni’s performances highlighted an excellent start to life on the south coast.

Goal of the Week - Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United)

Oxford United’s Tyler Goodrham scores an absolute stunner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ozq5ycOx9q — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 12, 2025

Tyler Goodrham claimed Goal of the Week after an absolute thunderbolt for Oxford United in the EFL Cup against Colchester on Tuesday. Picking up the ball 25 yards out, Goodrham unleashed a fierce strike into the top far corner, sending Oxford through to the next round.

Stat of the Week - Josh Cullen (Burnley) - 5 Chances Created

Burnley's Josh Cullen (left) steals a march on Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr during Saturday's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Despite Burnley’s defeat, Josh Cullen enjoyed a strong return to the Premier League at the heart of the midfield. The captain created the most chances in the game (5), covered the most distance (11km), and completed three interceptions alongside four recoveries. Cullen’s all-round display highlighted his influence and work rate, and if he can maintain this form he will continue to be a key figure for Burnley this season.