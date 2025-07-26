League of Ireland talking points: Derry and Bohs draw marred by ugly scenes

Derry and Bohs draw overshadowed by ugly scenes

Supporters of Derry City and Bohemians clashed outside the Brandywell while an unspectacular tie played out between the league’s second- and third-place sides.

Violence and damage to property was reported just outside the ground, and the game was held up for several minutes in the first half when a flare landed on the pitch.

Football-wise, Dipo Akinyemi scored his first Derry goal deep into first half injury time, heading home clinically from a lovely Brandon Fleming cross. Akinyemi was the home side’s brightest spark for much of the night, working well alongside Liam Boyce in attack.

Derry edged the opening period, but Bohs responded well in the second half. With James Clarke picking up a nice gap in the box, Ross Tierney pre-empted a breaking ball, arriving emphatically on the half-volley and passing the ball into the top corner. Neither side threw much caution to the wind from then on, with Robbie Benson coming closest to a winner 10 minutes from time.

Shamrock Rovers will be delighted with the outcome, as their lead at the top now stands at seven points.

#Ireland - The clashes that broke out after tonight’s match between Derry City and Bohemians.



Both teams’ ultras are known for their anti-fascist identity. pic.twitter.com/YlsN7gegPE — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) July 25, 2025

Sligo Rovers win thriller to ignite survival bid

Trailing by two with half an hour to go, Sligo Rovers left Turner’s Cross with all three points and an 11-point lead over Cork City, who will require something miraculous now to avoid finishing at the foot of the League of Ireland premier division.

This was a game full of emotion. Rovers have shown lots of heart in recent weeks, digging out unlikely results to hoist themselves back into the mix for eighth place. That resilience was absent in the first half as City, offering the sort of toothy desperation you need at the bottom of the table, took a deserved lead into half-time.

Evan McLaughlin scored the decisive goal in the Leesiders’ last league win, all the way back in April against Waterford. He opted against returning a one-two to Kitt Nelson early on, taking ownership inside the penalty area instead and deceiving Sam Sargeant with a clever, reversed finish at the near post.

Sligo were always likely to improve in the second period, but just as they looked to be taking control, City doubled their lead. Persistence and composure are attributes that have long clung to Seanie Maguire, and they were central to his goal on 55 minutes. Many would have lashed at the rebound that fell to him near the penalty spot, but Maguire swivelled and took an extra touch before burying it in the corner.

If Sligo Rovers survive this season, their ambition in the transfer market will be a key factor. Two of the Bit O’Red’s second-half goals came from new recruits – Patrick McClean’s bullet header was his second in three games since rejoining the club, and Ryan O’Kane had the quality and quickness of feet to seal a remarkable winner at the death.

The catalyst for it all, unsurprisingly, was Owen Elding. His goal on the hour mark, having been played through wonderfully by Jad Hakiki, was a shining example of the teenager’s pace, power and nose for opportunity. Though his first effort was well saved, no one was beating Elding in a foot race to the rebound.

Moments before O’Kane’s winner, Cork City substitute Alex Nolan was inches away from a goal of the season contender. Feinting inside from the right, Nolan threatened to strike three or four times before eventually unleashing and rattling the underside of the crossbar. Less than a minute later, O’Kane found the net – a microcosm for the vicissitudes of Cork City’s season, and perhaps the most damning moment yet in their fight to survive.

Classy Waterford sweep Galway United aside

Just above the more pertinent relegation battle, Galway United and Waterford hoping to move one from nervous, over-the-shoulder glances at a resurgent Sligo Rovers.

Only a point separated the sides coming into the game at Eamonn Deacy Park, but Galway have been accumulating causes for concern. The Tribesmen are now on a run of one draw and four defeats in their last five games. In that time, they have lost Patrick Hickey to injury, Cian Byrne to parent club Bohemians, and top scorer Moses Dyer to Cambodian side Phnom Penh Crown.

Padraig Amond of Waterford at full-time. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

There were encouraging goals for the inspirational Stephen Walsh and debutant Dara McGuinness, but these moments were fleeting. Waterford, led by Padraic Amond and the outstanding Conan Noonan, cut their opponents apart at times. Their opener in particular – a rasping drive from Noonan – was indicative of the slick, inventive build-up that made this look a comfortable outing.

As the game wore on, Waterford didn’t have to be so intricate. Amond’s first goal came from a very simple long ball – his side could have scored two or three more in that vein if they were in a more clinical mood. There was an unfortunate own goal for Aaron Bolger, but it was the product of loose Galway defending from a deep free kick. Amond sealed the win with a late penalty, with Greg Cunningham somewhat harshly adjudged to have kicked through Tom Lonergan.

Hickey will be a very welcome returnee for Galway soon, but their once comfortable gap to ninth-place Sligo Rovers has now been reduced to three points.